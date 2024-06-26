FOLKLORICO

My name is Veronica Leon, I’m with Esperanza del Valle, Mexican Folklorico Dance Company from Watsonville. Our dance company, together with Cabrillo College, will be hosting the first international folklorico dance and music conference, “Reinforcing Cultural Identity” in our tri-county area (Santa Cruz, Monterey & San Benito), with the Ballet Folklórico del Puerto de Veracruz de Universidad Veracruzana, August 15-25.

This unique opportunity binds our community together and instills pride in our youth/students/community of Mexican heritage. We anticipate serving over 5,000 with dance and music classes, lectures, community events and gala performances!

Thank you,

Verónica León

COMMENTS

RE: FOOD BIN PROJECT

Really…………………….build housing without parking…………………..REALLY???

Warren Paradise | Facebook

RE: CLOCKTOWER PROJECT



I like and dislike. Architecture is to make a Statement but, lots of Waste!

Carl Sanders | Facebook

“This is what Santa Cruz needs, growth and density is the future of Santa Cruz.” ?!?! No it isn’t! How about not increasing the campus population so slugs aren’t taking up so much housing?

And love to see the Rush stay? Really? Will it be one of the businesses allowed in the mix-use first floor?

Ammer Mockus | Facebook

Oh boy. No more water rationing. Yippie, it’s a miracle.

Kevin Walter | Facebook

So it seems that all the new downtown housing projects are rentals and not an opportunity for people to buy and build equity. Is that correct? So rents can continue to escalate over time. offering no real housing security for the tenants. So we will have a small quota of “affordable apartments” and the rest will be subject to the forces of the rental market including supply and demand, growth of the university, etc.

Johanna Epps | Facebook

Build it on ucsc grounds.

Julianne Angus | Facebook

It looks good. I’d like to live there.

Jaime Sánchez