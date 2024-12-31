MEETING DYLAN?

Your story about the chance meetup with Bob Dylan is not so far-fetched. Probably around the same time period, I was parked by brother Peter Vizzusi (Magic Sands Glass) in the Catalyst deli while big brother went surfing. Alone at a table, in walked a wild-looking lady, beads everywhere and cursing at the bearded man she was with. I was chugging an apple cider and she motioned me over and out of her knapsack came a bottle of Southern Comfort, grabbing my cider bottle and pouring the booze in. “Here ya go kid…have fun! No imposter here, it was Janis Joplin!

John Vizzusi | Sights & Sounds Films

MORE BOB

I loved Geoffrey Dunn’s article and review of the new biopic about Bob Dylan, A Complete Unknown. In it Dunn mentions that he read somewhere that Jay Cocks “actually interviewed Dylan in 1964 while Cocks was a student at Kenyon College.” This is true. The interview was published in the Nov. 20, 1964, edition of the Kenyon Collegian, and it is also included in the book Bob Dylan—The Essential Interviews (pp. 31-39; Simon & Shuster, 2006, edited by Jonathan Cott), which can be viewed on the Internet Archive. Best wishes.

Mike Ross

ONLINE COMMENTS

MORPH THE WHARF

Greensite doesn’t want anything changed. The plan included a fishing deck below the walkway on the east side of the wharf, badly needed, and other improvements. If the wharf costs rise, she and her group, Don’t Morph the Wharf, should be morally responsible…not that they would ever be fiscally responsible.

Robert Bosso | GoodTimes.sc

RIVER WORK

I was delighted to learn about the rare cooperation between conservationists and farmers with regard to the health of the Pajaro River. Co-writers Julie Flannery and Richard Stockton brought life and understanding to this near-heroic effort.

Daniel Goldstein | GoodTimes.sc

NO ONE WANTS A REMAKE?

Who wrote this headline? Of COURSE we want to see this new retelling of Nosferatu! By the way, I had already forgotten about Chloë Grace Moretz’s feral teenager in Let Me In; it’s the original actress in Let the Right One In that I remember, which raises the question, who really wanted to see a remake of THAT?

Vikaryis Thrill | GoodTimes.sc

TAQUIZAS GABRIEL REVIEW

We ordered tamales, rice and beans for our Christmas Eve dinner for eight people. We picked up our order from the Capitola Mall. Everything was hot and beautifully prepared for transport. We all agree, the best tamales we’ve ever had, and the rice was outstanding! We were so happy Gabriel made them to order this year! My husband and I often stop at Gabriel’s for a taco and fresh horchata that they make daily. Last night we had a dozen chicken, a dozen pork and six vegetarian. All were delicious and not packed with too much masa…just right! Thanks, Gabriel!

Bonnie Williams | GoodTimes.sc