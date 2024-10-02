.LETTERS

Week of October 3, 2024

By Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor published every wednesday

WELCOME ABOARD

On behalf of the Santa Cruz Welcoming Network, I would like to express our gratitude to the Good Times Santa Cruz and to Josué Monroy for excellent journalism! He took the time to really understand the stories of the people he interviewed, making the Aug. 8 cover story personal and inspiring. This is much needed in a time when our new neighbors and other refugees are under assault.

We also appreciate the depth in which Mr. Monroy explored the Welcoming Network, with our unique all-volunteer structure of self-organized welcoming teams. Because of your publication our numbers have grown…and one of our new neighbors now has a safe, temporary, studio apartment to live in while she continues to create a new life here in Santa Cruz! We’re celebrating our community!

Paul Johnston

RATE MY PROFESSOR

This is a letter to the editor, responding to Ms Schembari’s 9/25 article “Is Rate My Professor Fair?”

I was interviewed and Ms. Schembari’s article left out key facts and gave a wrongly slanted impression of my thoughts and teaching at Cabrillo College. I, in fact, DO care very much what students think about my teaching, but I cannot control what is written on RMP. And it was a past student (who liked my teaching), who, contrary to the article, told me it was not worth my frustration to read what’s in RMP.

Also, I asked Ms Schembari what were the RMP commenters unhappy about. She said “mostly on religion.” I’m a scientist, teaching science to GE students, and it is vital they learn intellectual self-confidence, and how damaging it is when authoritarians in Western religion demand you give up reason, evidence, and the light bulb of knowledge.

The history of most religions’ treatment of scientists has, we know, been bloody and appalling. I invite you to my “Chapter 0,” linked on my Cabrillo website. It’s tragic that some religious students show great intolerance to open minded exposition of how to respect the human mind and human nature, and save their feelings for RMP rather than classroom discussion. We profs are evaluated by peers and by all of our classroom’s students every ~3 years, where my evals have been weighted praiseworthy by the large majority of my students; true for my 38 years at Cabrillo.

Richard Nolthenius

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Letters to the Editor
Previous ArticleAutumn Spice
Next ArticleThe Editor’s Desk
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Online gambling in California

Is Online Gambling Legal in California?

How popular is poker in California

How Popular Is Poker in California?

Debris from wharf battered by heavy surf

Santa Cruz Wharf to Reopen Saturday