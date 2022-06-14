.Martin Ranch’s Thèrése Vineyards 2017 Malbec Bursts with Ripe Fruit Flavors

Also, Father’s Day ribs and reds at Burrell School Vineyards and Safe Catch salmon

By Josie Cowden
Martin Ranch’s Thèrése Vineyards 2017 Malbec goes well with boeuf bourguignon.

I love a fine Malbec—and Martin Ranch makes a great one. Under their Thèrése Vineyards label (Martin Ranch makes wine under three different labels), the 2017 Santa Clara Valley Dos Niñas Vineyard Malbec ($42) is a cut above many imported Malbecs. This one has all the nuances of a true Malbec due greatly to some fine fruit from Dos Niñas Vineyard in the Santa Cruz Mountains—it was my favorite at a recent tasting event featuring many Martin Ranch wines. With its deep ruby-colored core and lip-smacking ripe fruit flavors, this impressive Malbec was awarded a silver medal in the 2021 Sunset International Wine Competition and given 90 points by the September 2021 Wine Enthusiast.
“Blackberry, boysenberry and vanilla coat the palate, while luscious plum tannins finish off this beautiful wine,” winemakers Dan and Thèrése Martin say. “It’s perfect with boeuf bourguignon.”
They suggest you enjoy it now and for the next several years. 

Martin Ranch Winery, 6675 Redwood Retreat Road, Gilroy. 408-842-9197; martinranchwinery.com.

Father’s Day Ribs and Reds at Burrell School Vineyards

Spoil your dad and bring the whole family to a wonderful ribs and reds event. Chef Kyle Davis will be cooking up his “world-famous” Santa Maria ribs with country-style sides and plenty of Burrell School wines to enjoy, including some cellar wines and new releases.

1-4pm. $55. Email [email protected] for more info. Burrell School Vineyards and Winery, 24060 Summit Road, Los Gatos.

Safe Catch Salmon

My husband and I did a two-week road trip to New Mexico last month, visiting friends and national parks along the way and back. Among the snacks and picnic fare, we took little pouches of Wild Pacific Pink Salmon with us. Produced by Sausalito-based Safe Catch, every salmon is sustainably caught, and mercury tested. Skinless and boneless, these pouches are ideal for a quick sandwich or a light meal. Flavors include Plain, Rosemary Dijon, Italian Herb and Citrus Dill. safecatch.com.

Josie Cowden
Support Your Local Newspaper
