.Measure D Opponents Celebrate on Election Night

Opponents of the divisive ballot item were jubilant as the earliest returns showed 68% percent of voters rejecting Measure D

By Drew Penner
Mark Mesiti-Miller, co-chair of the No on D campaign, and Melani Clark, CEO of Roaring Camp Railroads, celebrate at Michael’s on Main as election results come in. PHOTO: DREW PENNER

Through the evening air on the Michael’s on Main patio, the voice of Santa Cruz Transportation and Public Works Commissioner Kyle Kelley—an opponents Measure D supporter—rang out.

“We’re way in the lead!” he exclaimed, he said as the initial results of the primary election popped up on a big screen inside the restaurant. The earliest returns showed 68% percent of voters rejecting Measure D.

The trail-only backers of Measure D sought to pave the way for a greenway on the old freight corridor along the Monterey Bay, but the ballot results suggested that many locals questioned the wisdom of removing references to rail from the Santa Cruz County General Plan.

“Are you serious?” asked Sally Arnold, a No on D coordinator, when told of the numbers. “Fabulous.”

Until that moment it had been unclear which way voters were leaning.

secure document shredding

After all, Arnold noted they’d been behind in another key aspect of the campaign.

“We’ve been outspent from the get-go,” she said. “We were always scrambling to raise the money that we needed.”

But she said there’s been an upwelling of support for rail-and-trail during the campaign.

“It’s been really encouraging,” she said. “The volunteers have been just phenomenal.”

One of those boosters was 16-year-old Santa Cruz student Luke Lindroth, who made a video to promote preserving the rail line.

“If my money’s going to ripping up the train tracks, I’m not going to be happy with that,” he said. “You’re eliminating the options for future transportation, but you’re also erasing history.”

Mark Johannessen, an attorney for TIG-M, the company that recently brought a light rail demonstration to the boardwalk, said their battery powered vehicles wouldn’t be as expensive as the ones factored into the current $500 million estimate for passenger rail on the line.

Melani Clark, CEO of Roaring Camp Railroads, a key force behind No on D advocacy, said she was humbled to see how so many people rallied to their cause.

“They’re just an amazing group of people,” she said. “It’s amazing to me how many different people have come from all corners of the county.”

And while the overwhelming support for the No on D side could rally support for restoring the link between their business interests in Watsonville and Felton, she says it will also help promote solutions to climate change by encouraging the construction of public transit.

“That to me is really more important than the railroad,” she said, adding she hopes the Regional Transportation Commission will take this as a sign residents want both a rail line and a recreational trail.

The sentiment was echoed by Mark Mesiti-Miller, co-chair of the No on D campaign.

“The Santa Cruz County voters have spoken,” he said. “The RTC needs to listen.”

Over at the pro-Measure D watch party at Shadowbrook Restaurant, David Date, a self-described internet troll and passionate trail-only supporter, looked dejected.

By that point his side was losing badly—by 6,668 votes to 15,704. But he downplayed the significance of the results.

“It doesn’t look good, but ultimately this campaign really had no teeth,” he said. “This was just a straw poll.”

He still held out hope that the people who first learned about the issue during the divisive campaign would eventually warm to the idea of a greenway.

“A ‘no’ vote on D does not fund a train,” he said.

Bud Colligan, leader of the Yes on D side, wasn’t conceding defeat just yet.

“I’ve very pleased that we ran a positive and educational campaign, and we’ll live with the results of what voters say,” he said, adding the ball is now in the court of local transportation officials. “The RTC will need to figure out what trail is fundable, feasible and doable in a reasonable period of time.”

1 COMMENT

  1. Just as the article says a no vote does not fund a train. That may require a tax measure even if the state and feds come up with $500,000,000. The train will need local money to operate.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Drew Penner
Previous ArticleHow Santa Cruz County’s Underground Chefs Hope to Go Legit
Next ArticleOpinion: All the Red Tape You Can Eat
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
E-Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Measure D-railed

Things To Do in Santa Cruz: June 8-14

Why Santa Cruz is the Perfect Spot for Third Eye Blind’s...