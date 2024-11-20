.Holy Mole

Great beer gains great Mexican in Watsonville, plus liquor-store falafel and other foodie progress

By Mark C. Anderson
CRUNCH AND SIP My Mom’s Mole does a shrimp ceviche with housemade chips that pairs nicely with Watsonville Public House’s Michelada. PHOTO: Robbie Olson

Two feel good—and taste good—stories are finding synergy in Watsonville.

My Mom’s Mole, the flavorful food truck startup from Cesario Ruiz, who is also kitchen incubator program manager at El Pajaro CDC, which is currently cultivating dozens of startup food businesses, now sets up shop at nonprofit craft beer destination Watsonville Public House (625 Main St., Watsonville).

From 4–8pm Thursdays, Fridays, Mondays, 2–8pm Saturdays and 2–6pm Sundays, Ruiz et al. dish their signature mole dishes plus rotating seasonal items starring fresh Pajaro Valley produce, much of it sourced within a mile of MMM’s commercial kitchen.

WPH owner-operator Robbie Olson voices the excitement. “We’ve always admired My Mom’s Mole for not only its exceptional food but its commitment to providing healthy, culturally rich options that reflect the diversity of our community,” he says. “At WPH, we’re creating a welcoming space where people can gather, enjoy great food and drinks, and feel part of something bigger—together with [My Mom’s Mole], we’re building a place where community is at the center.” mymomsmole.com, watsonville.pub

HUMMUS HO

Basel’s Falafel has upgraded the offerings at Dale’s Liquor (2139 Freedom Blvd., Watsonville). Chef William Hamshao brings Damascus heritage to bear on breakfast, lunch, or dinner by way of falafel wraps, tacos, burgers and burritos arriving at reasonable price points ($8.99 up). “It’s very good,” Hamshao told me matter-of-factly when I called to see how opening week unfolded. “The special is shawarma.” Namesake owner Basel Joseph Masoud elaborates: “We wanted to offer something unique and special to the residents and businesses in the area. We invite the local community to enjoy meals that are not only rich in taste but also in tradition and culture.” baselsfalafel.com

SPILLING INC.

Monterey Bay’s own Eric Schlosser, award-winning investigative journalist and author, hosts a screening of Food Inc. 2, which he co-wrote and produced, in support of Homeless Garden Project this Saturday, Nov. 23. In addition to the sequel to the 2008 Oscar-nominated documentary Food, Inc., Dani O Bakeshop does bites and HGP presents a holiday shopping installation featuring a range of items crafted by participants in its transitional employment/organic farming program. The venue is 418 Project (155 River St. South, Santa Cruz) and tickets run $13 at HGP’s downtown shop (1338 Pacific St.). Alice Waters ranks among many endorsing the film, saying, “Food, Inc. forever changed the way people think about what they eat. Fifteen years later, Food Inc. 2 is just as urgent and essential.” homelessgardenproject.org

CURRENT KERNELS 

Laughing Monk Brewing (262 Mount Hermon Road, Unit 103, Scotts Valley) now has a Santa Cruz Warriors “Sea Dubs” branded American IPA, laughingmonkshop.com…Agriculture and Land-Based Training Association (ALBA) has announced the development of the Farmworker Opportunity Center, a pioneering project designed to equip the area’s Latino farmworkers with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed as independent organic farmers, albafarmers.org…You gotta hand it to Chaminade Resort (1 Chaminade Lane, Santa Cruz) for conjuring additional incentives to visit the 300-acre grounds and lofty restaurant, like the Thanksgiving brunch/early dinner and Christmas Day Buffet, and Breakfast with Santa: 9–11am Dec. 7, $25 for a loaded buffet and a jolly ol’ cameo, chaminade.com.

Mark C. Anderson
