.New ‘Latino Poety’ Collection Overflows With Energy

An evening of powerful poetry and a new anthology of work by Latino poets—plenty of reason for celebration next week. Organized by Circulo de Poetas & Writers, the event—titled Bringing the National and Local Together—offers a panel of word artists celebrating the publication of the Library of America’s new anthology, Latino Poetry.

Through readings and in conversation Latino poets—two national and two local—will explore a wide range of issues from ancestry and identity, to voice, resistance, family and community.

“The event is free and open to the public as a way of outreach to the greater Santa Cruz community,” explains Adela Najarro, executive director of the Circulo. “Cabrillo College has set up daily events in honor of nationwide Hispanic Serving Institution week. This is the major evening event.”

Bringing their deep experience and reputations to headline the evening’s discussion will be acclaimed American Book Award winner Lorna Dee Cervantes and Blas Falconer, a professor in the graduate program at San Diego State University.

Cervantes earned her PhD at UCSC’s History of Consciousness program, and has deep roots in the Santa Cruz writing community. Cervantes and Falconer will be joined by Cabrillo instructor Vicky Bañales and local poet Christopher Rendon, for readings and a conversation moderated by poet and Circulo Director Najarro.

Cervantes is a haunting presence in this anthology, even in so much good company. Like those of so many of her fellow writers, her words in Visions of Mexico While at a Writing Symposium in Port Townsend, Washington bite as much as they dance:

“ … there are songs in my head I could sing you

songs that could drone away

all the Mariachi bands you thought you ever heard

songs that could tell you what I know

or have learned from my people

but for that I need words …”

The important new anthology of Latino poetry includes work from the historical record dating back to the 1600s, and moves on through to the present documenting the power and English language diaspora of Latino poetry. The beautifully edited and printed 650-page book offers text in English and Spanish on facing pages where relevant.

Latino poetry has woven a rich tapestry for nearly five centuries, and while recognition of this powerful work has grown in recent years, the questions confronted by Latino poets—questions of exile and belonging, language and identity, struggle and solidarity, labor and landscape—continue to gain urgency.

Panelists will read their work and selections from Latino Poetry: The Library of America Anthology and then answer questions posed by the moderator. Questions will explore one or more of the eight core humanities themes: ancestry & identity, language, voice & resistance, first & second homes, family & community, music & performance, labor, and eco-consciousness.

Using a round-robin format, the “national” and “local” poets will share the stage and their insights into Latino poetry. The event will be repeated on April 5, 2025, from 1 to 4pm, at the Watsonville Public Library with a different set of panelists.

Latino Poetry: Bringing the National and Local Together takes place Sept 12 from 5:30 to 7:30pm at Samper Recital Hall, Cabrillo College. Free.