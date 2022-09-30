.New Scotts Valley Theater to Hold Open House

Scotts Valley has been moving on up in the retail and restaurant arena. With the opening of the shops at The Hangar, and the brand-new Target replacing K-Mart, the shopping opportunities in town are growing exponentially. Dining has always been plentiful, but the one thing missing was a theater for performing arts. Come Saturday, that will all change.

The City of Scotts Valley Cultural Arts Center will celebrate its grand opening from 1-4pm, with the official ribbon cutting at 1:30pm. Located next to the newly refurbished Scotts Valley Library which reopened on Aug. 22, the 9,000-square-foot theater will be home to exclusive concerts, theatrical performances and community events.

The event will feature light refreshments and live music, courtesy of the Patio Geezers.

Comprised of Charles Abraham on keyboard, Hood Chatham on guitar, Kevin Hasenauer on drums, Gerry Doan on trumpet and special guest Rob Borders on bass, the Patio Geezers are excited to be one of the first groups to perform at the new venue. (Band member Jeff Werner usually plays double bass, but is out of rotation due to an injury.)

Dave Hodgin, treasurer of the Scotts Valley Community Theater Guild and President of the Scotts Valley Senior Life Association in Scotts Valley, has been working on this project for nine years, and is thrilled to finally see it come to life.

In a recorded presentation on YouTube, Hodgin said that the stage is modular, so the configuration can be changed to suit any performance. The bright purple plush seats were a donation to the theater by the Bellagio in Las Vegas, and are mounted on platforms, allowing them to be configured into various seating arrangements to complement the stage.

“Finally, after some 10 years of effort, the hundreds of volunteers and financial supporters of this new community asset are ready to show off what they have accomplished,” Hodgin states in an email to the Press Banner. “What you will see is what is being called ‘The Temporary.’ It is not the final vision but rather what donations and volunteer effort have been able to accomplish so far—a fully functioning performance space with a 2,000-square-foot stage, 264 plush seats and all the lighting and other tools of the trade that anyone could wish for. I think you will be amazed at what volunteers and generous donors have created.”

Hodgin says that the center will undergo further improvements as funds are available.

“However, we are all going to be able to enjoy theatrical productions, recitals, educational lectures, musical presentations, even movies on the big screen—not sometime in the future but starting now,” he writes.

The Scotts Valley Theater Guild has been developing the performance arts space since March 2020 when it signed an initial lease with the city. The Guild says it’s invested $150,000 in upgrades, but it was eagerly awaiting the $95,000 the city had promised to chip in. The city council had been holding out while the Guild figured out restroom facilities and other details, but the elected leaders finally agreed to transfer the money during a June meeting.

In addition, the Scotts Valley High School Performing Arts students helped to raise money for the new theater, and are hoping to use the space for their own performances.

Hodgin suggested that the venue could also be used for a hands-on theater tech class for students hoping to learn more about the performing arts field.

Theater grand opening is on Saturday, Oct. 1, 1-4pm. 251B Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley. svctheaterguild.org.