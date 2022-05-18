.Opinion: A Call for Civil Discourse on D

We’ve logged tens of thousands of words about the rail-trail issue, but these next couple of hundred are the ones I wish I didn’t have to write.

In the last several years, the debate over rail-and-trail versus trail-only has evolved from a niche discussion to a trending topic to the most contentious political issue I’ve seen in Santa Cruz County since the post-earthquake arguments over rebuilding and homelessness. That would be fine—you have to respect the passion that locals on both sides bring to it.

Except it’s gotten way too personal, and way too out of hand. The stories I’ve heard in just the last couple of months about both sides’ political snipes—including denigrating and even sabotaging those who don’t agree with them on Measure D—are disturbing. And the shortsightedness and lack of perspective at play are unbelievable.

Is the question of what kind of trail this county has along the rail corridor, and whether or not it might possibly include rail transportation in the future, really worth destroying the alliances that we depend on for any and all progress in this county? We’re in the midst of a historic water emergency, have no meaningful policy to fix our homelessness issues, can’t meet even our meager goals for affordable housing, and face the possibility of another wildfire disaster on the scale of CZU or worse—and we’re blowing up our political and personal relationships for this?

The aftermath of those 2020 fires is the time I point to when speaking about what we’re capable of doing when we work together. It was a massive effort by a huge group of people united for one purpose—to help those who needed it—with no regard for political disagreements. I wish we didn’t need a natural disaster to inspire that, and I hope that no single issue can break that community bond.

This issue contains everything you need to know when considering how to vote on Measure D, from the nuts and bolts to the arguments for and against to the possible futures after the votes have been counted. Many people have asked me if GT is going to endorse one side or the other. I’ve only got one endorsement to make: civility.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF