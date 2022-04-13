secure document shredding

.Opinion: A Santa Cruz Art Original

Casey Sonnabend is truly one of a kind

By GT Staff
Maverick Santa Cruz artist Casey Sonnabend.
secure document shredding

EDITOR’S NOTE

Steve Palopoli editor good times santa cruz california

Ryan Masters’ previous cover story for GT, about the rigors of firefighter training, got a huge positive response from readers. He returns this week with a completely different type of story, focusing on maverick Santa Cruz artist Casey Sonnabend. Sonnabend has been connected to so many underground movements over the last several decades—in the right place at a crazy time—that he’s like the Forrest Gump of the American counterculture. And yet, that description doesn’t do justice to his career as an artist, which he’s approached with passion and integrity. It’s an engrossing tale of a truly unique local figure.

Elsewhere in this issue, in honor of the upcoming 420 you’ll find an insert edition of our Cannabis Chronicle. The cover features an interview by Adam Joseph with weed icon Tommy Chong, who returns to Santa Cruz this week, and Richard Stockton also has an update on his story of heritage Santa Cruz skunk seeds that started a bit of a movement when he wrote about them in our last issue of Cannabis Chronicle.

Lastly, congrats to the Santa Cruz Chorale and its Artistic Director, Christian Grube, who received a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Rep. Anna Eshoo, after she read about their benefit work for Ukraine in Christina Water’s GT story last month.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Read the latest letters to the editor here.

secure document shredding

PHOTO CONTEST WINNER

SIGN LANGUAGE An appeal for peace in Ukraine’s colors at Murray and Seabright in Santa Cruz. Photograph by Ali Eppy.

Submit to [email protected]. Include information (location, etc.) and your name. Photos may be cropped. Preferably, photos should be 4 inches by 4 inches and minimum 250dpi.

GOOD IDEA

Kuumbwa Jazz, Santa Cruz’s historic jazz center that’s been helping Santa Cruz residents get groovy since 1975, will now be offering discounted student ticket prices. The jazz center presents around 130 concerts annually, bringing world-class musicians to Santa Cruz. Students and community members can find tickets here: www.kuumbwajazz.org/ticket-policies.

GOOD WORK

SMART, PERIOD

The County of Santa Cruz launched a free menstrual products program last week; in select county restrooms, you can find menstrual products for those moments when you most desperately need them. The program is intended to especially help low-income residents, and products will be offered at 1080 Emeline Ave., Santa Cruz; 1020 Emeline Ave., Santa Cruz; 701 Ocean St., Santa Cruz; and 1430 Freedom Blvd., Watsonville.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“A true artist is always out of his time.”

Alejandro Jodorowsky

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GT Staff
Previous ArticleThe Life and Art of Santa Cruz Iconoclast Casey Sonnabend
Next ArticleLetter to the Editor: Sea Change for Homeless Response
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
E-Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

$15.2 Million Needed to Buy Watsonville Community Hospital

How ‘Skunk City’ Seeds Got to Santa Cruz Naturals

Tommy Chong Talks to ‘Good Times’