.Opinion: A Santa Cruz Art Original

Ryan Masters’ previous cover story for GT, about the rigors of firefighter training, got a huge positive response from readers. He returns this week with a completely different type of story, focusing on maverick Santa Cruz artist Casey Sonnabend. Sonnabend has been connected to so many underground movements over the last several decades—in the right place at a crazy time—that he’s like the Forrest Gump of the American counterculture. And yet, that description doesn’t do justice to his career as an artist, which he’s approached with passion and integrity. It’s an engrossing tale of a truly unique local figure.

Elsewhere in this issue, in honor of the upcoming 420 you’ll find an insert edition of our Cannabis Chronicle. The cover features an interview by Adam Joseph with weed icon Tommy Chong, who returns to Santa Cruz this week, and Richard Stockton also has an update on his story of heritage Santa Cruz skunk seeds that started a bit of a movement when he wrote about them in our last issue of Cannabis Chronicle.

Lastly, congrats to the Santa Cruz Chorale and its Artistic Director, Christian Grube, who received a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Rep. Anna Eshoo, after she read about their benefit work for Ukraine in Christina Water’s GT story last month.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF