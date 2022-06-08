.Opinion: All the Red Tape You Can Eat

Santa Cruz County has never been known for its welcoming attitude toward new types of food entrepreneurship, and over the years we’ve covered the struggles of food trucks, for instance, to cut through a flood of red tape around their right to operate.

Well, food trucks have finally broken through into a certain level of acceptance from local officials, thanks in no small part to the crusading work of Food Trucks A Go Go. But as Aiyana Moya writes about in her cover story this week, innovative underground chefs have found a lot of new ways to deliver their creations, and they’re running into many of the same roadblocks. What I particularly like about her story is that whether it’s sidewalk vending, home cooking or kitchen incubators, she found people with incredibly interesting stories who are doing it. Give it a read!

Also, a note for election watchers: because we’re going to press before the polls close, we don’t have results in this issue. However, you can find our election-night coverage and the ballot results online at goodtimes.sc.

Lastly, you’ll notice our cover has been updated this week to reflect our latest first-place win for General Excellence in the California Journalism Awards: “California’s Best Weekly—Three Years in a Row.” Thanks for reading!

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF