.Opinion: An Untold Stand-Up Story

EDITOR’S NOTE
So many of the people who walk among us in Santa Cruz County have incredible life stories that would enthrall us—if we only knew. One thing I’ve always loved about Good Times is that we can tell those stories in a way that really goes in-depth about someone’s experiences, and how those experiences have shaped them. One week we might have a cover story about how an election will decide the future of the South County, or how we can support dozens of organizations doing important work in every sector of our county, and then the next week we can devote those same pages to a far more intimate look at that one person whose story you should know.
This week, that one person is longtime Ben Lomond resident Karin Babbitt. Coming from our resident knower-of-all-things-comedy DNA, you might guess that her untold story comes from the world of stand-up, and you’d be right. The story of her upbringing and trailblazing comedy comes at exactly the right time, as not only is there a new book about Disney animators that includes both of her parents, but, more importantly, Babbitt herself has made a return to comedy, and will be performing this week at Greater Purpose Brewery.
Oh, and speaking of dozens of organizations doing important work, read Erin Malsbury’s story this week on the environmental work being done by Santa Cruz Gives groups, and then check out the leaderboard at santacruzgives.org to see how well the campaign is going in week two—and while you’re there, donate to some of our 63 nonprofits. This Thanksgiving week, it’s a great way to give thanks for the incredible work they do for us year-round.
STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
PHOTO CONTEST WINNER
GOOD IDEA
GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY
Avoid the Black Friday fistfights, and instead show your support for local businesses this weekend on Small Business Saturday. In a fun twist for local shoppers, there will be 300 Golden Envelopes hidden in bags throughout downtown Santa Cruz shops and each one will contain a special prize. For a list of all participating shops, visit downtownsantacruz.com/do/the-golden-envelope.
GOOD WORK
BREAKTHROUGH SCIENTISTS
UCSC undergrads won a gold medal at the International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) Grand Jamboree in Paris last month. The UCSC iGEM team set out to address the high cost and limited availability of Type 2 diabetes medication, and through the production of a yeast-based therapeutic that can be grown locally and affordably, they did just that. Learn more at: jamboree.igem.org/2022.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“If someone asks you why you’re crying, you can just say, ‘Because of how wrong you are.’”— Amy Poeler