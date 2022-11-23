.Opinion: An Untold Stand-Up Story

So many of the people who walk among us in Santa Cruz County have incredible life stories that would enthrall us—if we only knew. One thing I’ve always loved about Good Times is that we can tell those stories in a way that really goes in-depth about someone’s experiences, and how those experiences have shaped them. One week we might have a cover story about how an election will decide the future of the South County, or how we can support dozens of organizations doing important work in every sector of our county, and then the next week we can devote those same pages to a far more intimate look at that one person whose story you should know.

This week, that one person is longtime Ben Lomond resident Karin Babbitt. Coming from our resident knower-of-all-things-comedy DNA, you might guess that her untold story comes from the world of stand-up, and you’d be right. The story of her upbringing and trailblazing comedy comes at exactly the right time, as not only is there a new book about Disney animators that includes both of her parents, but, more importantly, Babbitt herself has made a return to comedy, and will be performing this week at Greater Purpose Brewery.

Oh, and speaking of dozens of organizations doing important work, read Erin Malsbury’s story this week on the environmental work being done by Santa Cruz Gives groups, and then check out the leaderboard at santacruzgives.org to see how well the campaign is going in week two—and while you’re there, donate to some of our 63 nonprofits. This Thanksgiving week, it’s a great way to give thanks for the incredible work they do for us year-round.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF