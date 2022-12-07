.Opinion: Bigger Than Bigfoot

This week’s cover was a little tricky. You see, Denver Riggleman is a quirky character. He is wearing a Bigfoot t-shirt in his freaking cover pic. He even wrote a book about Bigfoot! OK, it was technically about why people continue to believe in Bigfoot, which falls way more into his wheelhouse as a data analytics expert, but whatever. I love everything Bigfoot. Do you know how bad I wanted to put a still from the Patterson-Gimlin film somewhere on this cover? So bad.

Riggleman is also a former Republican Congressman from Virginia who got run over by the GOP’s ultra-right Trump cult and ousted in the 2020 primary, largely because he had officiated a same-sex wedding. Riggleman then left the party, becoming an independent. Do you know how bad I wanted to put a pic of the same-sex wedding he officiated somewhere on the cover? So bad.

To me, those things really epitomize what makes Riggleman such an intriguing political figure. But you won’t find either of them on the cover this week (other than, again, the shirt). That’s because when I read Steve Kettmann’s interview with Riggleman in this week’s cover story, any notion of doing something whimsical on the cover instantly vanished. The author of the new book The Breach: The Untold Story of the Investigation Into January 6th talks about the growing danger our country is facing from far-right extremists like the ones who stormed the Capitol Building last year, and it is sobering stuff. He also discusses how social media and other digital networking has made fringe radicalism even more insidious, and how antisemitism is rising as the manipulators behind these movements seek to streamline their attacks on common sense.

So yeah, it’s a million miles away from Bigfoot kookiness or thinkpiecing about political definitions. But it is an important reality check about the state of our democracy.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF