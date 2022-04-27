.Opinion: Celebrating Mothers and Surfing

I had been emailing back and forth with longtime GT contributor Liza Monroy about when I was going to run her cover story on the local Surfing Moms group, and she had suggested perhaps tying it in to Mother’s Day, which lands on May 8 this year. Then she emailed me that she had just picked up last week’s issue, “and then the first line of your weekly letter is about generally not tying issues to holidays,” she wrote. “I was like whoops!”

But actually I’m like whoops, because with a little schedule shuffling, we were able to make her piece the cover story this week, and she was 100% right to suggest it. Her story is a fantastic way to celebrate moms—first, it’s got the offbeat angle of specifically looking at moms who surf, and second, it’s even more about the challenges of motherhood—especially early motherhood—than it is about surfing. Or perhaps more accurately, it uses the intersection of those two subjects to highlight the importance of both, and how they can be taken for granted. In a way, her story asks, “Why don’t we think of motherhood as a community activity, in the same way we think of surfing?” I think that’s a great thing to think about as we honor moms everywhere.

And I, for my part, will remember in the future what social media should have taught all of us long ago: never try to definitively state what you do or don’t do, because you’ll be proven wrong immediately after.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF