.Opinion: How Reading Heals

While interviewing Bay Area author Yaa Gyasi for this week’s cover story, I mentioned to her that so many of the relationships in her newest novel, Transcendent Kingdom, seem to turn on the idea of mercy—whether it’s between a mother and daughter, a scientist and her lab rats or God and humankind—but I don’t remember seeing the actual word in the book. She was surprised that she might not have used it, and said that key to the story is “this question about what we owe each other, and what we could give to each other. That has something to do with mercy.”

I’m not totally surprised, though. Nothing in Gyasi’s writing is too obvious; as she artfully explores immense themes like family, religion and immigration, she truly shows rather than tells. Her book was an excellent choice for the UCSC Humanities Institute’s Deep Read this year, and as the community read wraps up on May 15 with a free event at the UCSC Quarry at which Gyasi will appear, I hope my interview with her helps to spark discussion about the questions and issues she has raised. They are incredibly timely, and she speaks about them with a thoughtfulness—and a quality of mercy—we need so much right now.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF