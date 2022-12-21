.Opinion: Is It Year in Review Time Already

Wait, can it possibly be Year in Review time again? How is that possible? Oh, right, because a whole year’s worth of crazy crap happened. I forgot there for a second!

But you can experience it all again—or at least page through it between checking updates on whether or not Elon Musk has finally decided to just upload himself into Twitter so he can mainline the world’s attention around the clock—by reading our cover story this week. With pretty much the whole staff contributing, I always feel like Year in Review is one of our weirdest and wildest issues every year, and this one is no exception. It’s full of odd, unfortunate and even mysterious events; the things that gave us hope, the things that grossed us out and the things that made us cringe, facepalm or drop to our knees, tear our shirt in anguish and scream to the heavens “WHY?” (To be fair, only one of us did that last one, and it was only the one time.)Ultimately, it’s all in fun, and we hope it allows you to look back and laugh. If it also makes you say, “Gee, I wish there was a way to make things better for the people who had to go through all this in 2022”—well, what a coincidence, we are rounding into the home stretch of our Santa Cruz Gives campaign, and you can go to santacruzgives.org and help more than 60 local nonprofits in their work for our community. Happy Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa or whatever you may be celebrating over the next week!