.Opinion: Our Biggest Health and Fitness Issue Ever

This might be our biggest Health and Fitness Issue ever, in terms of reporting on both, but we’ve put a special emphasis on covering mental health this time. I’m sure I don’t have to explain why; the worrisome news about our mental health during the pandemic has been coming in regularly for more than two years now.

That’s why it’s refreshing to read Todd Guild’s story about how Pajaro Valley schools—and soon, those in Santa Cruz, as well—are taking ambitious measures to support the mental health of not only our kids, but their families as well. It’s a whole new way to promote wellness in our community, at a time when we need it most.

On the other end of the age spectrum, Hugh McCormick reports on how local seniors are coping with isolation and anxiety in the pandemic. Again, while the statistics are unnerving, Hugh’s story also emphasizes the resources that are available for older people in this area. Nobody should have to go through this pandemic without the support they need.

In terms of fitness, well, there’s no story quite like that of local movement guru Laurie Broderick-Burr. And since there’s no correspondent quite like our Richard Stockton, we knew they’d be a good match. As with all of Richard’s stories, he jumps right into it—this time literally—with humor, humility and insight.

Finally, what is Eothen Circle, and how are they using traditional medicine to workshop wellness? Find out as Micayela Konviser takes a look at a unique shop on Santa Cruz’s Westside.

Whatever your age, we hope you get a lot out of this issue. Here’s to your health!