.Opinion: The Best Band Name in Santa Cruz

Good Times’ former news editor Jacob Pierce and I had a long-running debate about which local band had the best name. It went on for years, and eventually we whittled it down to two finalists: the D’oh Bros, and the Joint Chiefs. We even planned to do a point-counterpoint article where each of us would argue the case for one of them.

We never did it, but I have to say that, to me, Joint Chiefs is the clear winner. Also, it’s impressive how long those bands had to stick around to be an ongoing part of that debate.

But once you read Aaron Carnes’ story on Joint Chiefs leader Don Caruth, you’ll understand why the band has become an institution on the Santa Cruz music scene. This guy is all talent, and no quit. He’s the classic workingman’s musician, who’s built a following over decades. I took a spin through the GT archives, and though we’ve written about the Joint Chiefs here and there over the years, this appears to be the first time Caruth has been on the cover—and they’ve been a band since the ’80s!

Here’s to correcting that oversight, and to celebrating the Fourth of July—which Caruth and the Joint Chiefs will be doing at two different performances over this three-day weekend—at the same time.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF