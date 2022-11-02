.Opinion: Vote on Nov. 8

Election coverage used to be so much simpler. Well, okay, it was never simple. But it was a good deal more compact back in the day. We’d have some stories in the lead up to November, for sure, but most of the coverage of races and measures and propositions would be stuffed into an Election Issue that came out the week before voters went to the ballot.

That would be this issue, and if you flip through you can see that it doesn’t have rundowns on every ballot category. That’s because over the last several years—and especially since the pandemic—we’ve had to get election information out earlier and earlier, as more people shift to mail-in ballots and the window for voting expands into most of October. We began running those stories more than a month ago, and you can find them all at goodtimes.sc.

However, you will find plenty of election coverage in this issue, from Tony Nuñez’s cover story on the battle between Measure Q and Measure S in Watsonville to one last look at the races around the county. Remember, if you are mailing in your ballot, make sure it’s postmarked on or before Election Day. If not, get yourself out to the polls and vote on Nov. 8!

STEVE PALOPOLI| EDITOR-IN-CHIEF