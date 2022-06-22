.Opinion: When Prejudice Determines Policy

Two stories in this week’s issue demonstrate how prejudice can influence policy. First, Tony Nuñez’s cover story digs deep into the story of how housing for farmworkers in Santa Cruz County—and beyond—has been poorly conceived, and continually misunderstood. Most people may never think about it beyond the occasional news story they see when overcrowded housing and other poor living conditions are exposed. But there’s so much more to those stories. How did those conditions come about? And most importantly, who are the people who have to live with those conditions? What would actually improve their situations? This week’s cover story provides some remarkable insight into how we can do better at improving the lives of some integral members of our community.

Meanwhile, Mat Weir’s piece on a new queer reading list put together by members of the LGBTQ+ community and their supporters is an example of how Santa Cruz can pull together some of the most impactful social action around. While other communities are cowering in fear at the thought of kids actually being accepted for who they are, this reading list is the positive, morally steadfast flip-side to the conservative “challenges” to (read: attempts to ban) LGBTQ+-friendly books. Let’s stop pretending like kids don’t have the ability to understand and define who they are, and give them the knowledge they need to explore their identities.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR