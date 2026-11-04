On a brisk Davenport morning, the Pacific crashes against the rocky coastline as surfers emerge from the frigid water and cyclists pedal north along Highway 1. Outside the Davenport Roadhouse, a cedar-lined sauna on wheels offers an unexpected attraction. Inside, strangers sit shoulder to shoulder in the enveloping heat, chatting as they gaze through a porthole window at the coastal scenery. Some will venture down to the beach for an invigorating ocean plunge before returning for another round.

Meet The Perch, a mobile sauna bringing a centuries-old Scandinavian tradition to Santa Cruz, where cold ocean water and an active outdoor culture make an appealing combination.

The idea belongs to Megan Eaton, a high-tech senior account manager and mom of three, including twins, who knows something about juggling competing demands. Growing up on the East Coast, Eaton developed a lifelong love of hot summers and the pleasure of a good sweat. Decades later, inspired by an entrepreneurial vision, she worked with a Minnesota-based builder to create a custom mobile sauna that could travel to the places Santa Cruz locals already love.

I caught up with Eaton to learn what inspired her to take sauna culture out of the locker room and onto the coastline, and why some of the most interesting things happening inside The Perch have little to do with the temperature.

Sauna bathing has been a cornerstone of Scandinavian wellness traditions for centuries, particularly in Finland, where regular sauna sessions are an integral part of everyday life.

Research suggests that regular sauna use may support cardiovascular health, circulation and relaxation. As body temperature rises, blood vessels dilate and heart rate increases, creating physiological effects that resemble some aspects of moderate exercise.

Large observational studies have linked frequent sauna bathing with lower rates of cardiovascular disease, although researchers have yet to establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship.

For Eaton, the benefits are more immediate.

“I feel looser, I sleep better, and it’s the time in my day when I can fully slow down and just be,” she says. “There’s growing research on heat and recovery, but the benefit I notice most is mental.”

And here’s where things get interesting.

“You can’t rush a sauna, and you can’t bring your phone inside, so you get to slow down without having to try.”

Inside The Perch, the only clock is a sand timer. No screens, no notifications, no pressure to multitask. Just the warmth of cedar, the sound of conversation and an opportunity to be present.

Beyond the physical benefits, Eaton is discovering something equally valuable: the power of shared experiences.

“When strangers sit shoulder to shoulder on a cedar bench, the usual barriers drop fast,” she says. “We’ve watched people walk in as strangers and leave making plans to come back together.”

Eaton describes The Perch as a welcoming gathering space outside home and work where people can connect informally.

Since launching in July, the response has been enthusiastic, with participants asking for more opportunities to experience the sauna. For a community increasingly accustomed to connecting through screens, there’s something refreshing about an experience that invites us to simply show up.

COASTAL WARMTH: A porthole window frames the ocean view inside The Perch, a cedar-lined mobile sauna.

Dip, Drip and Repeat

One of The Perch’s signature offerings is Dip & Drip, a monthly gathering at the Davenport Roadhouse that pairs sauna bathing with an optional ocean plunge.

Participants book an hourly session, typically enjoying two 15-minute sauna rounds with time between to cool off, relax outdoors or walk down to Davenport Beach.

Some groups even make a day of it, cycling up the coast, enjoying a sauna and ocean dip, then stopping for brunch before riding home.

With live music sometimes accompanying the festivities and food and drinks available at the Roadhouse, the experience feels more like a social outing than a traditional wellness appointment.

Sessions start at $30, with individual and group bookings available. First-timers should dress for heat, bring water and a towel, start with shorter sessions and take breaks as needed. Ocean dipping is entirely optional and safety precautions are always advised.

What’s Next?

While Eaton continues working toward establishing a permanent home for The Perch, she’s partnering with local businesses to offer pop-up experiences and private bookings.

Her goal is to make sauna bathing a familiar part of Santa Cruz life, much as it is in Scandinavia, where gathering for a sauna is an everyday thing.

For those of us accustomed to gauging our wellness through metrics, The Perch offers a welcome invitation to embrace recovery, connection and the time-worn pleasure of basking in the heat.

The next Dip & Drip takes place November 15 at the Davenport Roadhouse.

For reservations and upcoming events, visit perchsauna.com.

Elizabeth Borelli is excited to launch the 2nd annual Santa Cruz Wellness Expo at the SC Hilton in January. Learn more at ElizabethBorelli.com