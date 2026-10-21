On Sept. 20, at Peace United Church, seated at a remarkable Shigeru Kawai SK-EX Kawai Concert Grand piano, Alexander Kobrin proceeded to reinvent keyboard performance—thanks to the Distinguished Artist performance series.

Kobrin commanded the magnificent instrument as if engaged in dialogue with a living creature. Without show or drama, he took complete control of both the material– Beethoven, Schubert, and Brahms –and the instrument. (Kobrin has recorded all of Beethoven’s sonatas.)

So astounding was the sound, the shaping of phrases, and the response of the great piano that even Kobrin’s pauses took on sculptural shape. In his hands the silences were eloquent.

The opening piece, Beethoven’s torrential 32 Variations in C minor, proved a breathtaking cascade of inspired moments—intricate vivaces, passionate allegros. Kobrin so understands what he’s performing that he knows not to get in the way of the material. It’s Beethoven’s thundering genius we hear, not an artist’s self-promotion–from hushed arpeggios to seismic octaves.

The clarity of sound was almost incomprehensible. Every note reminded the audience how utterly present and fresh Beethoven will always be.

In Schubert’s Moments Musicaux D784, Kobrin captured every nuance of deceptively simple phrases, revealing layers of complexity and color.

With the Brahms Sonata Op.5 in F minor, undiscovered landscapes blazed into view, shaped by Kobrin’s masterful respect for the music. Legatos as pure and evocative as rose petals, lush with chromatic intensity. Dark alpine heights and depths of the allegro maestoso reminded those lucky enough to be in the audience why Brahms continues to be performed.

This concert was what every piano program aspires to. Exceptional detail and technique. The instrument took on a life of its own in Kobrin’s hands. Kudos to programmers for bringing this artist and piano to Santa Cruz.

(Series founder John Orlando explained: “Many people may not have heard of this piano brand before. The piano at this performance is the flagship model by Shigeru Kawai, and if you wanted to acquire one, it would cost $265,000. Mr. Kobrin is a Shigeru Kawai artist, which means that wherever he performs, the flagship instrument is provided for his use.”)

Ensemble Monterey: The Enduring Spirit

Empowered by a new Executive Director, Laura Burian, and a new infusion of support (thanks to a generous gift from the late Gabrielle Stocker), Ensemble Monterey begins its new season with a powerful opening concert. Board President Erica Horn explained that in addition to the expanded four-concert season, EM is committed to a new pricing structure: pay what you can, a timely (daring!) strategy destined to widen audience appeal for the ensemble’s memorable programs.

Moving forward into exciting multi-genre offerings, the concert begins with“The Banner”by Jessie Montgomery, a fresh take on “The Star-Spangled Banner” including Youth Music Monterey County musicians within the ensemble.

Inspired by Hildegard von Bingen is Sarah Kirkland Snider’s “Oh Sweet and Beloved Mother.” A stunning seven-movement choral work remembering Black victims of authority overreach, ‘Seven Last Words for the Unarmed” by Joel Thompson will feature Cabrillo’s Cantiamo! with baritone Omar Alejandro, conducted by Carlin Truong. The finale of this ambitious concert is the svelte, smart Shostakovich ‘Symphony No. 9” arranged for small ensemble by EM’s principal conductor Alan Truong. Such a provocative opening makes a clear statement about the bold approach to programming we can expect from Ensemble Monterey. Sunday, Oct. 25 7pm, Peace United Church. (also Saturday October 24, First Presbyterian Church, 501 El Dorado, Monterey.) ensemblemonterey.org

Espressivo Enchants

Falling in love with a concerto for flute, violin and bassoon is effortless if the concerto is by Antonio Vivaldi, and the trio features the impeccable synergy of Lars Johannesson, Shannon D’Antonio, and Neil Fairbairn. The petite concert opening Espressivo‘s 2026-27 season treated guests to a choice preview of the concerts to come. Take a peek at espressorch.org

Don’t miss the November concerts fromSanta Cruz Chamber Players. Music by Charles Ives, Joseph Haydn, Ben Dorfan, and Lera Auerbach, performed by the Earhart Trio. Nov 21 7:30pm & Nov 22 3pm. Christ Lutheran Church, Aptos scchamberplayers.org