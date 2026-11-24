A dovetailed combination of his two life passions, owner/chef/DJ Charles Perez opened Fawn Pizza & Vinyl Bar in the Deer Park Marketplace in March.

Having come full circle, he lived in Aptos in the 90s before moving to San Francisco to pursue a DJing career, where he worked nightclubs, raves and acid jazz parties while also playing in a band called Slide 5.

Then in the early 2000’s, he followed his fondness for food, graduating from the California Culinary Academy and becoming a high-end professional chef, opening several restaurants before going into corporate dining for more family-friendly hours.

Eventually Perez returned to his roots, marrying his love for food and music at the recently opened Fawn. It’s a big-city vibed, low-fi hangout spot, loungey and romantic, casual and intentionally unpretentious. He says the ambiance gives “uncle’s cigar room” combined with a woodsy cabin feel, complementing pizza he defines as traditional hand-stretched.

The best-seller and Perez’s personal favorite pie is the Aptos-homage Concrete Ship with Spanish olives, sausage and pepperoni, and other peak picks include the Fun Guy mushroom pizza and the Def Peppered with chorizo, pineapple, cilantro, red onion and pepperoni.

Non-pizza options include four-cheese mac, salads, classic housemade meatballs and mushrooms stuffed with goat cheese, basil, sun-dried tomatoes and toasted pine nuts. Local beer and California wine are offered as beverage pairings.

How was Fawn born?

CHARLES PEREZ: About a year ago I was looking to open another restaurant and I saw this space for sale. It had great bones and pre-existing infrastructure after having been a pizza place for decades. The price was also right and I remembered the location fondly from young adulthood. Starting a family kind of put a pause on my musical inspiration, so I wanted to get back to that as well as open a pizza joint.

What is Fawn all about?

Good times, good vibes and good pies. Our food is fresh and local, entirely scratch-made and speaks for itself. We’re not trying to be better than anyone; our quality says it all. On the musical side, we play my extensive collection of vinyl and also host other professional and aspiring DJs, as well as having a bring-your-own vinyl night. Pizza and vinyl are a nice pairing and that’s how we roll here.

783 Rio Del Mar Boulevard #45, Aptos, 831-688-1477; fawnpizza.com