On Saturday, November 14th, 19-year-old Cabrillo College Student Jack Snyder wiped out on a monster wave at one of the world’s most famous surfing locations, simply known as Mavericks.

During an epic super El Niño that brought swells reported at 40 to 60 feet, when most humans observed sanely from hundreds of feet away, big wave surfer Jack Snyder headed directly to Half Moon Bay. Snyder’s ride was captured on video by Jack Sandler and was shared around the world.

What started off as a potential ride-of-the-year turned into a young man being consumed in the impact zone, colloquially known as the boneyard, snapping his board and causing even atheists to to start praying.

From his home in Santa Cruz, Snyder has a love for Mavericks that defies a norms ability to comprehend. “Mavericks is the top of the food chain for surfing pretty much,” says Snyder who started surfing Mavericks at 15 years old, right before his 16th birthday in 2023.

“At least it’s true on the West Coast of California. Some people say the entire world and some people have claimed it’s the scariest wave or whatever. I don’t really like to get into the politics of it. I just like to go out there and surf, but there’s definitely some hype that comes with it for sure,” says the incredibly chill Snyder.

Snyder estimates the waves the day he was out to be one of the three biggest sessions he’s seen at Mavericks. “The only other day that I can recall that was bigger was December 23rd, 2024,” Snyder recalls.

It was just over two years ago that UCSC alumnus Alo Slebir rode a wave that was originally estimated to be 100 feet tall, and officially gauged to be 76 feet tall.

But this past week the conditions were rougher than when Slebir, Snyder’s buddy, had his run. “It was definitely the most rugged and raw conditions I had seen. We had a lot of south wind that had been blowing pretty much all throughout the day on Friday, the day before the swell hit. So there was a lot of leftover chunk in the waves and it was making like 6-foot wind chops coming up the face of 60-foot waves. So we were trying to navigate that as well,” says Snyder.

What separates the big wave surfers from the hundreds of boarders that routinely do runs at places like Steamer’s Lane is the mental game and the confidence. “I try to stay as mellow and calculated at the same time. When you’re in waves of that consequence, you have to be on your A game. You really can’t overthink it because once you start overthinking it your brain starts spiraling and you psych yourself out. There’s a fine line of being pretty chill and just saying, ‘let’s go for it’, and not being reckless at the same time.”

Surfing Mavericks isn’t a solo adventure. There needs to be a team watching you and being there if needed. Just out of the line of fire of the waves are manned jet skis ready to pick up surfers.

In this case, Snyder was saved by the jet ski work of Lucas Chumbo. “Chumbo just happened to be right there and was able to pick me up before anybody else got to me. But my rescue team consisted of Jack Akrop (who towed me into the wave) and Anthony Detro and Harper King, who were running safety for me,” Snyder says.

What runs through the mind of a surfer when they know they are not going to make it out of the curl?

“I honestly thought I had a pretty good shot of making it. I got down the face of the wave. I kind of airdropped and reconnected. Honestly, I thought I wasn’t even going to make it past that part, so I was just stoked with that. And then, I started the bottom turn and looked down the line of the wave and I saw it kind of stretching out. Some waves are kind of more wedged up and teepee where they don’t really have a long shoulder where you know you’re going to make it to the channel at some point. But this one I could see was kind of stretching out. It was actually going to be kind of a hard one to make. But as soon as I bottom turned, I was kind of looking up,” says Snyder.

In the videos and images that took Instagram and other social media sites by storm, you can see Snyder looking up at the wave trying to figure out what exactly he was going to do.

“I was on the fence of trying to pull into the barrel and maybe I would get barreled and come out. Or the other option was to straighten out and gain a lot of speed and get around the section before kicking out in the channel,” Snyder recalls with the hopefulness that you only hear from those that survive these extreme adventures.

But then came the moment he knew he wasn’t going to make it.

“I knew when I hit another little wind chop coming up the face of the wave and it threw me off balance a little bit. It messed up the line that I was trying to take. So I had to straighten out and I was looking up at the lip of the wave, just like watching it slowly. Everything happens in slow motion when you’re in that situation, at least for me. I saw the lip of the wave starting to kind of go over my head and then I looked up and it was completely in front of me and I knew I was kind of just hooked at that point,” says Snyder.

Maybe it’s because he’s 19 years old or maybe it’s just the soul of a surfer but this wipeout has done nothing to discourage this heroic young man’s dream of surfing the biggest waves in the world. “I would love to go over to Maui and surf Jaws at some point. It really intrigues me, especially as a regular footer. I’d be surfing the front side there. And being able to roll into a 30-foot barrel sounds like a dream for me,” Snyder says.

It wouldn’t be hyperbole to say that the video of Snyder was seen by every surfer in the world. Kyle Thiermann is one of Santa Cruz’ unconventional pro big-wave surfers, as well as an environmental activist, filmmaker, podcaster, and author. He had this to say about Snyder.

“Jack’s a small dude with massive cajones,” says Thiermann from the beach. “He’s really dedicated himself to Mavericks over the past few years, showing up at every swell and figuring out his own relationship to the wave. He also surfs it on days when the cameras aren’t around, which I think is cool, because it shows he’s surfing big waves for the right reasons. That wave he towed into last Saturday was probably 50 feet on the face and took a ton of skill to navigate. The south wind basically creates ski moguls that he had to absorb at 40 miles per hour. Midway down the face, he hit one chop and caught a foot of air before reengaging his fins and bottom-turning up into a massive barrel. At the last second, he could tell the wave was going to close out, so he made the decision to straighten out, but the lip of the wave landed directly on his head. It’s like getting hit by a car. People always worry about drowning in big waves, but concussions are the real risk. In any case, I’m sure as soon as Jack heals up, he’ll be back out there next swell.”

You can follow Jack Snyder at instagram.com/jacksnydersurfs and check out the adventures of Kyle Thiermann at kylethiermann.com