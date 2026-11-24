It takes a wild imagination and a fireproof palate to curate the perfect hot sauce and Ben Lomond’s Kyle Colson’s eclectic life fuels the blends found in Hella Hot Hot Sauce.

It’s only fitting that Colson and his wife Natalie moved into a real fixer-upper in the mountains of Santa Cruz during the worldwide plague and the CZU Lightning Complex fire. Hella Hot Hot Sauce focuses on natural ingredients and the search for the hottest peppers. But Colson’s love for the heaviest of metal music has led to some spicy hardcore collaborations.

Ministry is considered by many to be the band that launched the supersonic, in-your-face original shards of industrial metal. “I made a personal hot sauce for Al Jourgensen (Ministry’s frontman and politically charged lyricist),” says Colson who is weathering yet another mountain storm that is causing rainwater to flood his home.

“And that helped solidify me going into music collaborations. I was talking to Uncle Al (Jourgensen) on social media for a few years. I made a 52 different ingredient sauce. It’s called Burning Inside (the title of a song from Ministry’s 1989 album The Mind is a Terrible Thing to Taste). I asked him first (about the name) and he said he didn’t give a shit,” Colson states.

That led to a picture of Jourgensen wearing a Hella Hot Hot Sauce T-shirt and holding up bottles of Colson’s sauce. That’s when the phone calls started to come in. Every metal band wanted their own hot sauce.

“Next we started to work with Hunter Jackson, co-creator of Gwar,” Colson boasts.

Colson’s relationship with Hunter continues to this day and Colson is the manager of Hunter’s wrestling persona Techno Destructo.

There was a time when Colson worked out of the back of his 1971 Westfalia VW van and was scrounging certified kitchens in the county to make the hot sauce. Now, with orders coming in from around the country, Colson, who works full time as the senior groundskeeper for West Valley College and Mission College, had to reach out for help.

“It’s different now that we’re co-packing with my friend down in Oceanside. I’m making a huge quantity, like 40-60 gallons per batch, per sauce. I trusted him with all my recipes. When you go to a co-packer, you’re handing over all your information. They’re licensed, they’re labeling everything, they’re bottling everything, they’re packaging it, and they’re doing all the state paperwork. I used to do all that myself for 13 years,” Colson says.

The pursuit of the perfect hot sauce started when Colson and his wife were living in Los Gatos and experimenting with 20 different fruit-based sauces. A love for fiery things led to the couple collecting hot sauces from around the country.

Colson and Natalie are no wall flowers. They have attended and worked Bay Area hardcore metals shows, slinging hot sauce and making connections for years. And some of those friendships sparked the idea of collaborating on new hot sauce blends.

“I started working with Ghoul like 10 years ago.” Oakland’s death/thrash Ghoul is a theatrical metal band that has hijinks like spraying fake blood on crowds. “It was so random. I believe they were playing Cobb’s Comedy Club (in SF). I made a hot sauce for them called Brain Jerk (a song title from their 2011 album Transmission Zero),” says Colson.

Colson worked the merchandise booth at Ghoul shows throughout the Bay Area, letting fans sample and hopefully buy his hot sauce. Through Ghoul member Russ Sewage, Colson met virtuoso Matt Harvey. And it was Harvey who started the San Jose influential goregrind band Exhumed back in 1990.

“Exhumed wanted a sauce. Bands were hitting me up all the time. I had to pick and choose and figure out what was going to actually make money and not just sit on the shelf. I did plenty of cool collabs. I began to get flak from my wife that we were losing money and that’s why she handles the money,” Colson laughs.

“She’s my partner in crime in a lot of ways. I’m the head of the ideas and I write all the recipes. She helps me a lot with the taxes and the clerical stuff and our labels. Natalie does all the label stuff. She compiles everything and we send it over to the graphic designer,” says Colson.

Considering the names of the hot sauces include Megashred, Pineapple Reaper, Night Demon Heavy Metal Heat, Skeletal Remains Ripperology and Zeiro’s Toxic Shock, Colson partners with a lot of graphic artists to give Hella Hot Hot Sauce that hardcore style.

Colson has worked with graphic design legends like Jimbo Phillips (Megashred label) and John Seabury (Psychotic Pineapple Reaper label).

“John started to do a lot of our original artwork. My friend Jesse Moser did the original hand-drawn artwork of my face for the original label. Chris Shary did the Fishbone label but I’ve done collaborations with Shadows Fall, DJ Clay, Suga (E40’s sister) and even Poultrygeist 2: Dawn of the Chicken Dead that was filmed in Santa Cruz,” says Colson.

You can find Hella Hot Hot Sauce throughout the Santa Cruz mountains at Masoods, Johnnie’s River Dogs, as well as, Streetlight Records, Chunks Sandwiches in Capitola, and Cruise Coffee Cafe in Scotts Valley. For a full list of outlets, and to order online visit hellahothotsauce.com