Elsa Cedeño finally unleashed her own voice by singing someone else’s songs.

And she set one hell of a bar for her debut. Because those songs were by Amy Winehouse.

Winehouse, a London-born singer-songwriter, sold an estimated 30 million records worldwide. She won five Grammys in a single night in 2008, including Best New Artist and both Record and Song of the Year for Rehab. She died of alcohol poisoning in 2011 at age 27.

Drummer Nathaniel Welch remembers being struck by the power of Cedeño’s voice. “I was blown away,” he says.

Cedeño knew her voice was special when she was 9. Her early influences included Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys and Billie Holiday. Born in Chicago, she moved with her family to Tijuana, Mexico, at 12 and began singing on the streets at 14 to earn money.

Cedeño wanted to pursue music, but there were parents who needed her, younger siblings to care for, then children of her own. For years, she focused on everyone else.

For family reasons, she settled in Santa Cruz. But she still found ways to sing. Eventually, a karaoke night at Coasters set something big in motion.

A guy putting together a band heard Cedeño sing, but she left before he could get her number. About a month later, she answered a Craigslist ad seeking a backing vocalist. Hosting the audition was the same guy who’d heard her at Coasters. He remembered that voice.

Two hours after she auditioned, he called. Forget backup. He wanted her to sing lead.

The band was Valerie: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse, which plays Felton Music Hall on Nov. 21. The show comes just weeks after the 20th anniversary of Winehouse’s Grammy-winning album Back to Black which sold 16 million copies.

Cedeño wasn’t the only musician whose ambitions found new life in Valerie. Drummer Nathaniel Welch joined the band after his musical career had stalled.

Welch left college to be the drummer for San Francisco’s iconic musical revue Beach Blanket Babylon, where he spent six and a half years. During that stint, he learned as much about running a show as playing in one.

After Beach Blanket Babylon closed, Welch struggled to find his footing. He moved to Las Vegas, worked at a recording and rehearsal studio and took on other drumming gigs. But he returned to the Bay Area with dwindling savings and doubts about his future. For a time, he didn’t play drums at all.

An invitation from a friend to join the Bee Gees tribute band called You Should Be Dancinggot him playing regularly again.

Then Valerie needed a drummer. At his 2025 audition, Cedeño’s voice immediately caught his attention.

He also clicked right away with bassist Morgan Monticue. The two locked in as a rhythm section, recognizing something in each other’s playing that made Welch want to stick around.

When the band’s original manager stepped away after becoming a father, Welch and his business partner took things over. They split the costs of theater rentals and promotion, with Welch directing the musicians and shaping the show.

He builds the set around shifts in energy, starting strong before easing into a ballad a few songs in. “Back to Black” always kicks off the second set. Hearing hundreds of people sing back, Welch says, is “almost intimidating.”

Guitarist Jerad Fox adds movement and dancing, working to entertain the crowd while giving the songs a unique touch. “I try to accurately represent the music as much as possible, all while adding my personal flair and style to the songs.”

Fox joined in the summer of 2024 after getting a same-day invitation to rehearsal when another guitarist quit. He quickly learned the songs and showed up. Valerie has since become his main project, alongside his Santa Cruz cover band Fox and the Hounds.

Fox relishes the freedom to rethink well-known material. “I like to think of it as a reimagining,” he explains.

He points to the song “Amy, Amy, Amy” as an example. Fox describes Winehouse’s version as laid-back and lounge-like. Valerie reshaped it into something funkier and more danceable, giving audiences a different experience with the song.

He has studied Winehouse’s live performances, looking for ways to preserve their character while adding energy onstage. His goal is to celebrate her artistry and imagine what a show might feel like if she were still performing.

Cedeño brings her own personality to that interpretation. Watching Winehouse’s videos, she recognized the shyness behind the voice: how Amy twirled her hair, held the microphone, looked down at the ground. Cedeño understood that awkwardness. But her version of Amy is more at ease, with a compelling stage presence. She’s talkative with the audience and more inclined to joke around.

“I’ve never tried to do a complete mimic of her,” she says.

That balance of familiarity and individuality has created a fan base – and those fans keep coming back. Valeriehas packed the Rio Theatre twice, played across the Bay Area and enjoyed a strong turnout as far south as Ventura. After shows, people frequently linger for pictures and conversation with the musicians.

“When I see people jumping up and down to the beat I’m playing, singing the lyrics to what Elsa’s singing, that’s why I was put on this planet,” Welch says enthusiastically.

He also describes a chemistry among the Valerie bandmates that carries from rehearsals in his garage to the stage. What the audience sees – the joking, the looseness, the pleasure in playing together – is how the musicians are with each other offstage too.

At Felton Music Hall, fans will be able to experience the band up close in a much more intimate setting than the Rio. Fox, a Santa Cruz local who spends plenty of time traveling to shows across California, is eager to get back onstage in front of a hometown crowd.

Performing also provides Cedeño with something hard to find in her daily life: a quiet mind. The responsibilities waiting at home recede. For a while, she can stop thinking about dinner, school and everyone who needs something from her.

“I’m just me. I’m doing the thing that makes me happy, the thing that little Elsa always dreamed of.”

When the show ends, the outfit, makeup and wig all come off – but what about the voice?

“At the end of the day, my voice is … still mine,” she says. “That’s the thing that’s always mine.”

Valerie will perform on Saturday, November 21 at 8pm, at the Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. Tickets are $29.99/adv $35/door and more information at valerieamyband.com

PULL QUOTE: He builds the set around shifts in energy, starting strong before easing into a ballad a few songs in. “Back to Black” always kicks off the second set. Hearing hundreds of people sing back, Welch says, is “almost intimidating.”