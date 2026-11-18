Ahead of the next storm, Watsonville residents can fill sandbags at Joyce McKenzie Park, 500 Joyce Drive, or Fire Station 1, 115 Second Street.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, supervisors will consider drafting a ban on immigration detention facilities in unincorporated areas, allowing the use of eminent domain for the Aptos Rail Trail and giving Watsonville Community Hospital’s district six more months to make its county loan payments.

Santa Cruz County Elections plans to post its next unofficial results at 4pm Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Caltrans expects delays of 15 to 30 minutes on Highway 1 between Mission and Laurent streets from 9am to 2pm through Friday, Nov. 20.

The Scotts Valley City Council will review community feedback and discuss next steps for Skypark’s pickleball and tennis courts at 6pm Wednesday, Nov. 18.