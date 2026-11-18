Watsonville Offers Self-Serve Sandbags
Ahead of the next storm, Watsonville residents can fill sandbags at Joyce McKenzie Park, 500 Joyce Drive, or Fire Station 1, 115 Second Street.
County Weighs Immigration Detention Ban, Aptos Eminent Domain and Watsonville Hospital Loan
On Tuesday, Nov. 17, supervisors will consider drafting a ban on immigration detention facilities in unincorporated areas, allowing the use of eminent domain for the Aptos Rail Trail and giving Watsonville Community Hospital’s district six more months to make its county loan payments.
Next County Ballot Count Comes Tuesday
Santa Cruz County Elections plans to post its next unofficial results at 4pm Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Highway 1 Sewer Work Slows Santa Cruz Traffic
Caltrans expects delays of 15 to 30 minutes on Highway 1 between Mission and Laurent streets from 9am to 2pm through Friday, Nov. 20.
What’s Next for Skypark’s Pickleball and Tennis Courts?
The Scotts Valley City Council will review community feedback and discuss next steps for Skypark’s pickleball and tennis courts at 6pm Wednesday, Nov. 18.