ARIES March 21-April 19

Our Milky Way Galaxy is unusually calm. It has experienced fewer disruptive collisions than many comparable galaxies. That relative stability helped create conditions favorable for the evolution of complex life. I know you’re not naturally drawn to building strong, serene foundations, Aries, but I hope that in the coming months you will consider exploring the surprisingly creative power of steadiness. Intriguing opportunities will emerge as you familiarize yourself with the mysteries of durability and security. Your consistency will launch adventures that couldn’t happen without it.

TAURUS April 20-May 20

A new sweater may be comfortable and stylish, even though a loose thread is dangling from its cuff. A bouquet of yellow and red roses might be lavish and uplifting despite its three withered petals. Your preparations could be moving along briskly until a collaborator wobbles slightly during a turning point. But please don’t interpret minor glitches like these as gloomy omens. The big-picture outlook remains almost absurdly favorable. So no, a funny-looking monster dancing backward in one of your nightly dreams isn’t a sign that you should turn pessimistic. I suspect it means that what’s good and true is becoming wilder and freer.

GEMINI May 21-June 20

I’m daring you to stage a wily confrontation with the fears that have limited your capacity to love. What old restraints prevent you from dropping antiquated taboos and venturing bravely into the mysterious frontiers of desire? The suppressed wisdom of your wild heart is ready to rise up and collaborate with the dormant magic of your wild mind. You have more power than maybe ever before to tap into and explore the secrets of liberated togetherness.

CANCER June 21-July 22

For Cancerian philosopher Gaston Bachelard, most every house contains “intimate immensities.” These are small spaces that serve as gateways to infinity, transporting you to vast imaginative worlds: a quiet attic, a favorite chair, a window overlooking trees or even a kitchen sink where the sun splashes down. I invite you to seek out and adore gateways like these in the coming days. Extraordinary revelations will visit you in seemingly routine circumstances. Bonus tip: Enchantments will bless you with extra intensity because you’re so vividly in love with your everyday life.

LEO July 23-Aug. 22

Scientists studying sea turtles have found that the hatchlings don’t receive detailed instructions about surviving the ocean. Instead, they’re born with an innate capacity to orient themselves toward the sea and adapt continuously thereafter. Your emotional intelligence resembles their natural savvy. You don’t need an answer to every question before beginning an important conversation, relationship or creative endeavor. You trust your capacity to learn while moving. During the coming weeks, this talent will be especially useful. Your instincts will always prove wiser than what your anxieties predict.

VIRGO Aug. 23-Sept. 22

A large share of plants that have yielded prescription medicines comes from tropical rainforests. Might their imperiled habitats contain still-undiscovered botanical remedies? Quite possibly. Yet research indicates that ordinary weeds flourishing in accessible, human-altered settings may be just as valuable medicinally. An ethnopharmacology team found that Highland Maya communities in Chiapas, Mexico, often gather healing plants from disturbed, semi-urban locales. Consider that to be an evocative metaphor for you in the weeks ahead. The most useful treasures may not be hidden in remote sanctuaries of abundance and serenity. They could be nearby instead, intermingled with the habitual disorder, overlooked corners and everyday clutter you already know.

LIBRA Sept. 23-Oct. 22

“Grapple with what is hard while it is still manageable,” counsels the Chinese book of divination, Tao Te Ching. “Bring a great undertaking to completion through many modest actions.” These gems will provide especially apt guidance for you Libras in the coming weeks. Here are three more companion principles: 1. Repair or adjust what needs attention before it fails. 2. If a conflict is unavoidable, initiate it early and in territory where you have the advantage, rather than accepting an overripe clash arranged by an adversary or competitor. 3. Seek out constructive, enlivening trouble before it has the chance to mutate into destructive trouble.

SCORPIO Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Scorpio scientist Marie Curie studied invisible, powerful forces that transformed everything they touched. She discovered two new elements and became the first person ever to win Nobel Prizes in two different sciences. She worked in obscurity and hardship, often in a freezing shed, drawn ever deeper into the hidden energies of matter. She revolutionized the world. You share her affinity for the potent and the unseen, Scorpio, and in the coming weeks you will also have uncanny power to perceive and work with what’s concealed: buried emotions, secret dynamics and the charged currents beneath the surface. Go deep, as you do best. Just remember Curie’s cautionary gift: Handle powerful energies with respect, including your own.

SAGITTARIUS Nov. 22-Dec. 21

This horoscope was devised with scientific precision to increase your capacity for improvisation and help you flourish amid surprises. Don’t try to decode it through ordinary reasoning, though. Like a Zen koan, it’s intended to exercise the intuitive, nonlogical part of your mind and hopefully prepare you for circumstances no one could fully anticipate. Here it is: Listen for taboo but healing instructions in the hum of a vending machine. Gently kick open a portal that leads to a seemingly tangential but intriguing detour. Feed your doubts a bowl of blueberries and ask them to provide harmony as you sing John Lennon’s song, “Imagine.” When you can’t tolerate another minute of doomscrolling, put your shoes on the wrong feet and declare yourself a temporary citizen of elsewhere.

CAPRICORN Dec. 22-Jan. 19

The Capricorn teacher Natalie Goldberg tells students to tap into their obsessions—or else! One way or another, those high-energy preoccupations will commandeer a lot of your life force, so you’re wise to figure out ways to treasure and harness them. I especially recommend you focus on this key riddle in the coming weeks. You will have more motivation and power than usual to convert passionate fixations into raw material for your creative use. Treat them as super fuel.

AQUARIUS Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Who are the people and energies that awaken your reverence? Are there geniuses whose courageous generosity or gift for inspiring others leaves you awed and amazed? Are there artworks of amazing beauty or spectacular scenes in the natural world that make you want to drop to your knees and cry, “Praise be to this amazing life”? Judging from the current astrological omens, I think you will flourish in the coming weeks if you seek the company of such wonders. For an added challenge, devise escapades that rouse you to feel profound devotion and boisterous delight at the same time.

PISCES Feb. 19-March 20

Imagine yourself walking down a gusty street with a bouquet of just-cut orchids. You plan to bestow them on a person you cherish. Feel the stems in your hands and arms. You must hold them securely enough that they won’t blow away, but lightly enough to keep the blossoms unharmed. As a brisk wind rises, you draw the flowers close and shelter them with your body. Do you have that scene vividly in your mind, Pisces? Bring the same blend of steadiness and tenderness to what matters to you most in the weeks ahead. Hold on without squeezing and protect what you love without intruding.

Homework: Take a guess about what your most neglected need is. tinyurl.com/sss5sss5