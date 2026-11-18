In the world of comic books, there are few names bigger than Jim Lee. Over the past four decades Lee has dedicated his life to the paper pages and created or co-created some of the most important heroes and villains in modern times. Names like Gambit (X-Men), Hush (Batman) and the WildC.A.T.S. all bear Lee’s handiwork. His 1991 X-Men #1 is still the best-selling single issue of all time, and the suits he drew for that X-Men team were so iconic that his designs were later used for the X-Men and X-Men ‘97 animated series.

Lee has won multiple awards over his career and was voted by fans as the fourth most important artist in industry website CBR.Com’s, Top 100 Comic Book Writers and Artists Master List. A long-time advocate for artists’ First Amendment rights, he joined the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund’s advisory board in 2013. He’s currently the President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer for D.C. Comics which recently revived the comic industry with its Absolute line, which has sold over eight million books since it was launched in October 2024.

And on Sunday, November 22, he is doing a limited signing at Atlantis Fantasyworld in Downtown Santa Cruz to celebrate the hardcover release of hisand Jeph Loeb’s Batman: Hush 2 graphic novel with an exclusive Atlantis Fantasyworld dust cover.

“I’ve known [Atlantis Fantasyworld owner Joe Ferrara] for as long as I can remember,” Lee says.

Lee recalls first meeting Ferrara at a D.C. Comics Retailer Roundtable Program where retailers, artists and executives meet to discuss industry trends, sales strategies and upcoming storylines.

“And there’s Joe on a small guitar, in the lobby of the hotel, playing music to other retailers,” he laughs.

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Lee’s family immigrated to the United States when he was 4 years old, first to Ohio, then to Missouri, where they settled. Because of this, Lee grew up connecting to comic characters like the X-Men, a group of ragtag mutants that society feared and misunderstood, and Superman, who he described as “the ultimate immigrant.”

Lee loved to draw from an early age and looked up to industry titans like Neil Adams, Dave Cockrum and John Byrne (who he would later in life create the X-Men villain Omega Red within X-Men #4). He would draw and deconstruct their art, learning what made it work, what appealed to him and what he thought would make it better.

“At 11 years old I even sent in samples to Marvel trying to get a job but it didn’t pan out,” Lee laughs. “But that’s how deep I was into it, I literally thought I could work in comic books as a professional.”

Lee’s parents didn’t understand the obsession and like so many parents of artistic children wanted him to get a “real job.” So he earned his degree in psychology at Princeton University but had a crossroads moment as he prepared for medical school. The artistic bug had never let go of Lee, and he decided to give himself a year between graduation and med school to shoot his shot in comics.

Needless to say, the rest is history.

He hit the pavement and attended the New York Comic Con, where he showed his portfolio to whoever looked. There he met editor Archie Goodwin, who invited Lee to Marvel Comics to meet other industry folks. That led to his first assignment in 1987 when he was hired to pencil Alpha Flight #51. After 11 issues on that title, he moved to Punisher: War Journal, which led to Uncanny X-Men, then X-Men.

In 1992 he left Marvel to become one of the founders of Image Comics, a creator-owned label which to this day is third in the industry only to D.C. and Marvel.

While he’s continued to draw one-off books in between his many executive duties at D.C. Comics, within the last few years Lee decided to team up once again with Loeb to launch their Batman: Hush 2 storyline. It follows their original Batman: Hush 12-issue story arc published between 2002 and 2003. When asked why the 23-year gap between volumes, Lee says it was always the intention to do a second arc but the two creatives never had the time.

“It reached a moment where we looked at each other and said, ‘If we don’t do it now, it’s never going to happen,’” he states. “So we made that blood oath to do it, and lo and behold, it took much longer than I anticipated to do it.”

That’s because earlier this year Lee announced on social media that he had been diagnosed as prediabetic. He blames years of stressful deadlines combined with lack of sleep and poor dietary habits from working all hours of the night to make sure the pages got in on time.

“It was the first sign of ‘you’re not getting any younger,’” he says. “It was frustrating because there’s a connection between your sleep, your diet and your health. I’ve always drawn late at night and sacrificing sleep to get deadlines met was always my go-to for my entire career.”

Today, Lee is monitoring his eating habits, swapping high-carb meals for more protein, fruits and vegetables, and making sure he’s getting more rest than ever. However, he admits some habits are hard to change.

“My productivity from 10pm to 3 in the morning is 10 times faster than any other time during the day,” he admits. “Maybe even four times, there’s no contest.”

As for this weekend, Lee is excited to return to Santa Cruz to spend time with fans, his old friend and celebrate a milestone in comic retail.

“This is the only store I know that’s reached 50: that’s legendary,” he says. “Joe has not only led the charge in comic book retailing but also helped the local community and been a champion for our art form. So I want to celebrate him as well, above and beyond the store itself. ”

Jim Lee will be signing at Atlantis Fantasyworld on November 22, 3pm-5pm. Participants must purchase a copy of Batman:Hush 2 at Atlantis Fantasyworld along with a signature fee ($42.91 total for both).