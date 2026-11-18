Larger-than-life poet Morton Marcus exited the building in 2006, yet his influence lives on in an annual celebration bearing his name. The 17th Annual Morton Marcus Poetry reading, on Thursday Nov. 19 at 6pm, at UCSC’s Merrill College, is more than an occasion for poets and colleagues to gather and trade memories.

Some will come to be close to the flame. Meter, rhyme, and metaphor. Others, like this writer, knew the man. Marcus’s oversized personality, talent, and range of knowledge about poetry, writing, and film — all things Morton Marcus — also live on in the memories of those who spent hours (and days!) talking and working with the man. Eyes the color of glacial streams, the bemused twinkle in those pale blue eyes, the chutzpah he seemed to reinvent for every occasion, made him unforgettable. He was a man who knew how to make a point, and to insist upon it.

In the spirit of its namesake, the event is a required salon for Bay Area poets, a chance to schmooze with poets, and an evening to be inspired by the evening’s guest reader California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick. The event also reveals the winner of this year’s Morton Marcus Poetry Prize, an honor that comes with a check for $1000, and a reading of winning poem by the prize-winner.

Fellow poet, educator, and colleague Gary Young hosts the program, which will bring poets of every persuasion out of the woodwork to hear the reading by the much-published Herrick. Born in Daejeon, Korea, Herrick arrived in the US at the age of ten months. Herrick is a self-described creator of poetic flash fiction currently living in Fresno, California.

Herrick’s path to poetry is itself poetic. A native Korean, raised by an Anglo family, Herrick has found inspiration for his published work from interrogations of his own identity as an Asian-American. The question of home occupies a much-revisited center of his on-going inquiry.

Entries for this year’s Morton Marcus Poetry Award winner were judged by Brynn Saito, award-winner and multi-published poet, a colleague of Herrick in the Creative Writing program at California State University, Fresno. The organizing committee meets during the year to select a judge among candidates with significant publications, awards, as well as known poet laureates. “Judges are selected from poets accessible to a wide audience, poets who represent diversity of all kinds, some of whom have had a connection to Mort and his work,” explains committee member and prolific poet Paul.

Hosted by The Humanities Institute at UC Santa Cruz, the event is produced by the Morton Marcus Poetry Committee: Farnaz Fatemi, Danusha Laméris, Donna Mekis, Teresa Mora, Mark Ong, Maggie Paul, Irena Polić, David Sullivan and Gary Young.

The 17th Annual Morton Marcus Poetry Reading will feature Lee Herrick at 6pm on November 19 at the UC Santa Cruz Merrill Cultural Center. Details and registration for this FREE event can be found at thi.ucsc.edu/event/lee-herrick-morton-marcus-poetry-reading

The Morton Marcus Poetry Archive in Special Collections & Archives at UC Santa Cruz. mortonmarcus.com