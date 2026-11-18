Across the county (and country) bands young and old endlessly noodle Grateful Dead music. Sometimes it feels like if Santa Cruz were a movie it would be called Haight-Ashbury: The Aftermath.

Like surfers riding the wave of this tie-dyed tradition is local yokels Painted Mandolin who are celebrating ten years on Saturday, November 21.

Lead singer and songwriter Larry Graff beams brightly. A bona fide legend for his 41 years as Airy Larry in the internationally beloved Banana Slug String Band, Graff is quick to acknowledge that the other members of the band (Joe Craven, Matt Hartle, and Dan Robbins) are the driving force behind staying together.

“We find playing together is inspiring to each other,” says Graff. “We’re all in a lot of projects, but the music that we make together is really fresh. We’re writing original music. We inspire each other and then we see how the audience reacts and that gives us energy. It’s that loop that everybody talks about when playing live. Plus we really like each other. We’re friends. I’ve been friends with Joe (Craven) since the beginning of the Strawberry Music Festival. I’ve known him the longest.”

Joe Craven is well known throughout many circles including bluegrass, folk, jam band, and among a multitude of musicians who still believe in craftsmanship.

While Painted Mandolin was originally known for their sweet renditions of Garcia songs, they have mutated and grown according to Craven.

“We started off playing all Garcia tunes when Painted Mandolin started, but as we evolved, now we play original tunes. We also still play a few Jerry tunes, a Phish tune, a Dylan tune, a Beatles tune and some traditional bluegrass. When we play Garcia songs we definitely make it our own. I feel when I sing a song, I totally feel ownership in it and have a relationship with it, the same way Jerry did with Dylan songs. He would take one and just own it. That’s what I try to do,” Craven says.

And Craven says this with full authenticity as he toured with Garcia between 1990 and 1994.

Craven fell into playing with Garcia in a very fortuitous way. “I had landed a job in 1989 as percussionist and fiddler for the David Grisman Quintet. David was launching his own record label at the time, Acoustic Disc, and Grisman bumped into Garcia, just by fate, at a party,” says Craven.

At the time, Grisman was looking to shake up his quintet and added Craven and flutist Matt Eakle. The relationship began over the procurement of an instrument.

“I had a vintage mandocello that I had bought from this cat in Nashville in the early 80s. I was poor, I needed money. The word got out and came around to David and he called me up and said, ‘Hey, this is David Grisman.’ Of course, I was gobsmacked. He said, ‘Hey, you know, bring this thing over to my house if you’re interested; I’d like to check it out.’ I went over to his place and he said, ‘Well, I guess you play music too, right? I mean, you play mandolin or whatever.’ He rolled a big fatty and we jammed. We played, and he realized, ‘Oh, this guy plays mandolin. He plays the fiddle, and he plays percussion.” I’m a utility guy, Craven recalls.

Living in such close proximity in Marin it was just a matter of time before Grisman and Garcia would be playing music together again.

“Jerry was starting to enter the winter of his life. He knew that he was not doing well. I think he was feeling his mortality and he wanted to reestablish this old friendship that he had with this guy that went back 10-12 years to Old and in the Way. Garcia suggested doing something together for Grisman’s new label, and of course, David was all over that. He was like, ‘Yeah, Jerry, that would be great.’ One thing led to another, and that created Garcia/Grisman. And David recommended myself as a rhythm section for the project, and so that’s how I wound up connecting with and playing with Jerry,” Craven concludes.

This wouldn’t be a complete Painted Mandolin experience without some sense of community and giving back. Part of the show’s proceeds will help People First of Santa Cruz County. A non-profit that lifts up people experiencing homelessness with outreach and support. Rooted in dignity, compassion and community, it almost sounds like something Jerry Garcia would cheerlead for.

Painted Mandolin will perform on Saturday, November 21 at the Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320 Cedar Street, Santa Cruz at 7:30pm. Tickets are $33.85/adv and $35/door. More info at kuumbwajazz.org/calendar/painted-mandolin-10th-anniversary-show