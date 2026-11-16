The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings Monday afternoon for western Santa Cruz County as severe thunderstorms moved through the region, bringing the threat of tornadoes and waterspouts.

The warnings were issued shortly after noon, with one storm detected near Boulder Creek and another offshore west of Santa Cruz.

The latest tornado warning, issued at 12:47pm, was canceled at 1:22pm, eight minutes before it was scheduled to expire.

The National Weather Service warned that gusty winds and heavy rain were still possible after the cancellation.

According to the weather service, the storm was located about eight miles southwest of Ben Lomond, or 10 miles west of Santa Cruz, and was moving southeast at 15 mph.

Forecasters said radar indicated rotation within the storm, raising concerns that a waterspout over the ocean could move onto land.

An earlier tornado warning was issued for west-central Santa Cruz County, where a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was detected near Boulder Creek, about 10 miles northwest of Santa Cruz.

That storm was also moving southeast at 15 mph.

Both warnings primarily affected rural areas of western Santa Cruz County.

The weather service warned that tornadoes could damage mobile homes, roofs and vehicles. Residents in affected areas were advised to seek shelter in interior rooms on the lowest floors of sturdy buildings, away from windows.

The storms also prompted special marine warnings for coastal waters between Pigeon Point and Point Pinos.

At 1:04pm, forecasters reported severe thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts along a line extending from nine nautical miles west of Santa Cruz Harbor to 14 nautical miles south of Point Año Nuevo.

The storms were moving southeast at about 10 knots.

The weather service warned that waterspouts could overturn boats and create hazardous conditions at sea.

There were no confirmed reports of a tornado touching down in the weather service bulletins reviewed Monday afternoon.

The severe weather came as a series of Pacific storms continued to move through the Central Coast.

A high surf advisory remained in effect through 4am Tuesday, with breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet and occasional sets reaching 35 feet at favored locations.

The National Weather Service warned that powerful waves could sweep people from beaches, jetties and coastal rocks, creating dangerous rip currents and an increased risk of drowning.

Additional storms are expected later this week.

According to the weather service, another round of rain is expected to arrive Tuesday night, followed by a stronger system Wednesday and Thursday.

Both days are classified as high-risk weather days, with strong winds, thunderstorms, widespread rainfall and high surf possible throughout the region.

Lingering showers and colder temperatures are expected Friday.

The National Weather Service is urging residents to monitor updated forecasts and warnings as the storms continue.

For updated weather information, visit www.weather.gov/mtr.