The Santa Cruz City Council on Tuesday will consider a series of agreements that could pave the way for a permanent sports and entertainment arena downtown, a project city officials hope will keep the Santa Cruz Warriors in town while spurring development of a new entertainment district.

The Nov. 17 meeting comes as the Warriors, who have played at the temporary Kaiser Permanente Arena since 2012, have reportedly attracted interest from other Bay Area cities looking to relocate the NBA G League franchise.

According to a city staff report, the Warriors have expressed a strong desire to remain in Santa Cruz, but their existing facility does not meet the team’s long-term needs.

Fans watch the Golden State Warriors play in Santa Cruz. (Contributed photo)

The council will consider approving a memorandum of understanding with the Warriors that would establish a framework for developing a permanent arena, along with an updated ground lease with the Santa Cruz Seaside Company, which owns the land beneath the current facility.

The agreements would allow the Warriors to continue using the existing arena while the city and its partners develop plans for a permanent home.

The project would be part of the city’s larger effort to redevelop the approximately 29-acre South of Laurel Area, known as SOLA, into a district with housing, restaurants, retail businesses, entertainment venues and public gathering spaces.

The district is generally bounded by Laurel Street, the San Lorenzo River, Front Street and Center Street.

City officials envision a permanent arena serving as an anchor for the redevelopment, which could include up to 1,200 new market-rate and affordable housing units, along with commercial development and improvements to pedestrian connections between downtown, the river and the beach.

The city’s Downtown Plan Expansion, completed in January, established development standards for the area and included an environmental review that considered a 180,000-square-foot arena and up to 1,600 housing units, including 20% affordable housing.

A 2017 feasibility study concluded that an arena with approximately 3,500 seats could be successful in Santa Cruz.

The city commissioned an updated study earlier this year to examine current market conditions and the potential economic benefits of a permanent arena.

According to the staff report, the new analysis found substantial support for the project, citing potential construction jobs, permanent employment, increased visitor spending and additional tax revenue.

But several major questions remain unanswered, including the arena’s final location, construction cost and how much public funding would be required.

City officials are considering a combination of public and private financing.

One potential source is an Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District established earlier this year. The district would allow the city to use a portion of future property tax growth from new development to help pay for infrastructure improvements.

The city is also working with Santa Cruz County officials on the possibility of expanding the district to include county participation.

Another potential source is a new federal Opportunity Zone designation, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2027, and is intended to encourage private investment through tax incentives.

The staff report acknowledges that the financing district alone would not generate enough money to pay for the arena and associated improvements.

The proposed agreements would not authorize construction or commit the city to a specific arena project.

According to the report, the actions before the council would have no immediate impact on the city’s General Fund and would not require a budget amendment.

If approved, city staff would return to the council with an updated building lease with the Warriors, a proposed financing strategy and additional plans for the project.

Several possible locations within the SOLA district are being evaluated.

The amended ground lease would also allow for the possibility of transferring the existing temporary arena to the Seaside Company under certain conditions if a new facility is built elsewhere.

City officials say the permanent arena would help strengthen the connection between downtown and the beach while creating new economic opportunities.

The Warriors have played an important role in downtown Santa Cruz since their arrival, attracting fans who patronize nearby restaurants and businesses before and after games, according to the report.

The original city loan used to help construct the temporary arena was repaid during the initial lease term.

Tuesday’s decision would mark another step in discussions that have been underway for more than a decade about finding a permanent home for the team.

The council will also consider accepting the updated economic feasibility study and directing staff to continue developing a financing plan.

Additional environmental review would be required as future project plans move forward.

The Santa Cruz City Council is scheduled to consider the proposal at its Nov. 17 meeting. The item is expected to be heard at or around 5pm in the Council Chambers at 809 Center Street in Santa Cruz.