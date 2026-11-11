Exemplifying human evolutionary potential, former morning lark and Capitola Coffee Roasters owner Cathy Bentley morphed into a night owl when she purchased Cork and Fork wine bar/live music venue 10 years ago.

She calls her path to the present “kind of a fluke,” her passion for wine initially sparked by happenstance proximity. Bentley compares Cork and Fork to the Cheers of Capitola, with many regulars and a tagline of “Super Fun People.”

The curated wine selection is primarily, but not entirely, California-sourced, including about 40 by the bottle and 20 by the glass, served amidst blended décor of a handmade redwood bar, prominent corrugated metal and cranberry red accents.

Also the chef, Bentley, says the food menu is small bites that are primarily scratch-made family recipes. Paninis impress with options like chicken pesto and chicken/apple/brie with balsamic glaze. Pizzas are another peak pick, like classic pepperoni, brie/walnut/cranberry and margherita, and on the snackier side are housemade sweet-n-spicy nuts, truffle oil popcorn and Bang Bang Chicken with Boom Sauce (aka “grown up chicken nuggets”).

Desserts rotate and include local cookies and the fan-favorite housemade dark chocolate peanut butter cup.

How did you happen upon your love for wine?

CATHY BENTLEY: When I owned my coffee shop, a friend of mine asked if I wanted to go wine tasting at the wine bar next door. I didn’t even know what wine tasting was, but I agreed. The bartender who served us blew my mind with her knowledge and expertise. I was truly in awe and asked where she got her knowledge and she said a wine class. So, I signed up for one with three friends and we got really into it. We studied every day at my coffee shop starting at 7am – latte in one hand, wine in the other.

Describe your found fondness for live music.

Earlier in life, I honestly wasn’t a big fan, wasn’t exposed to much of it and thought it was mostly too loud. But after opening Cork and Fork and meeting a lot of our live musicians, I was once again in awe of both their talent and hard work. After watching them perform and seeing the joy they brought not only to me, but also our guests, it became an integral part of the business and something I now truly love.

1955 41st Avenue Suite B8, Capitola, 831-435-1110; corkandforkcapitola.com