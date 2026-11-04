Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

This is unintentionally our teen superstars save the world issue. It wasn’t planned to feature so many great teens doing great things, but that’s how it worked out.

On the cover is Noah Mitnick, 19, who has founded a charity in the name of his deceased sister and an app to combat the Goliath of Amazon, featuring a way to order online from local businesses, keeping spending in the community and not to support giant mansions, jets, helicopters and yachts for a Seattle-based mega-preneur.

Shopping local needs all the help it can get and it appears people are taking it more seriously. Once we lose local businesses, they aren’t coming back and keeping our tax money in the county benefits all of us.

I’m truly inspired by William S. Woodham’s story about Mitnick and it shows one is never too young to live your dreams and change the world, right here in Santa Cruz. I hope it inspires you also.

Then, there’s Ryan Masters’ story of four teenage lifeguards raising money to go to the Lifesaving World Championships in South Africa. Earlier in the year we saw one of our lifeguards, Ryder Williams, get worldwide publicity for saving a 10-year-old boy at Seabright State Beach. He’s another world-saver. Now, we have others following in his footsteps.

“It’s an expensive sport and an expensive journey to South Africa, literally around the world,” says Dan Ackerstein in our news story. “We’ve done bake sales and just hosted an aid station for the Santa Cruz Marathon. We’re also selling special edition club hats and have a GoFundMe set up.”

To support sending Santa Cruz athletes to the World Lifesaving Championships, visit: gofundme.com/f/help-santa-cruz-lifeguards-compete-at-lifesaving-worlds.

This is your chance to really help locals achieve their dreams by giving directly. Let’s do this!

Ryan Masters has another important story in the news section highlighting a much-needed safe path for kids going to SLV schools.

I will never understand how we’ve built so many communities in our county with no sidewalks or bike paths. What were they thinking? Why weren’t developers required to build safe paths along with their projects?

Speaking of an absence in governing, we’ve had a ton of letters supporting last week’s cover subject, Salsa by the Sea. Former elected official Gary Patton has a letter below that spells this out. There are many more on the web at Goodtimes.sc. Check them out.

On the fun side of this issue, we have a story about a moveable sauna in our Wellness column by Elizabeth Borelli. It seems like a brilliant idea to me, especially now as temperatures are dipping.

Andrew Steingrube’s Foodie File previews a restaurant that features breakfasts with a Mexican flair and sushi. Talk about thinking out of the box.

There’s more, more, more for good times inside. Enjoy.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

HAUNTING Halloween sunset on 26th Ave beach around 6:30 pm. I live close by that beach. I can’t believe how this sunset literally looks like Halloween! Photograph by Gina Sonsini

GOOD IDEA

Do you love food? Do you love to write? Good Times is looking for a new dining writer to produce a weekly dining column on a freelance basis, meaning you get paid by the column. It’s a great opportunity to get into the publishing business and eat in some of the best restaurants in the world, right here. Send a resume and cover letter to ed****@*****ys.com to get started.

GOOD WORK

Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County celebrated the success of its 24th annual Chefs’ Dinner on Thursday, October 29, at Chaminade Resort & Spa. The Food Bank brought together supporters, donors, dedicated volunteers, and chefs to support the Food for Children Initiative. The event raised 1.7 million meals to advance Second Harvest’s work to ensure every child in Santa Cruz County has access to the healthy food they need to grow and thrive. The event featured a multi-course dining experience prepared by eight local chefs, complemented by wines from regional wineries. Guests also participated in a raffle and live auction, including helicopter trips, Golden State Warriors tickets and a trip to Mexico.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Melo, keep it local. But I am not very mellow.”

— Noah Mitnick, from our cover story.