Moss Landing Shootings

Multiple people were killed and others injured in a shooting early Monday morning along Jetty Road in Moss Landing, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said.According to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Cmdr. Andres Rosas, the shooting occurred shortly after midnight on Nov. 2.Sheriff’s deputies and detectives remained at the scene Monday morning investigating the shooting. Pajaronian

Questions Remain Over PVUSD School Closure Plans

PVUSD is weighing campus closures as enrollment declines, but families are still awaiting firm answers about which schools could be affected, when decisions will come and how much money the changes would save. Lookout Santa Cruz

Highway 9 Closures and Highway 17 Delays This Week

Highway 9 near Paradise Park and Glengarry Road closes 7am-3:30pm Monday-Friday, Nov. 2-6, with detours via Graham Hill Road or Highway 17; Wednesday, Nov. 4, also brings rolling lane closures on Highway 17 from 9am-3:30pm, weather permitting. CRUZ 511

Downtown Santa Cruz Welcomes 29 New Businesses

Mostly locally owned shops and restaurants have led a wave of 29 downtown business openings since January 2025, fueled by new housing, growing foot traffic and city incentives, with 11 more businesses in the works. Lookout Santa Cruz

Dolores Huerta Remembered Across Pajaro Valley

United Farm Workers co-founder Dolores Huerta died Oct. 28 at 96, prompting tributes to a civil rights leader whose work helped generations of Pajaro Valley farmworkers secure better wages, safer workplaces and a stronger voice. Pajaronian

Transportation Spending Plans Get a Public Hearing

The Regional Transportation Commission will hold a public hearing Thursday, Nov. 5, on five-year spending plans for highway improvements, trails, the rail corridor and Lift Line transportation services. SCCRT

New Traffic Signal Approved for Soquel Village

County supervisors approved a $730,940 construction contract Oct. 20 for a signal at Soquel Drive and Robertson Street, with dedicated left-turn lanes, sidewalk improvements and technology to coordinate traffic and give buses priority. Aptos Times

County and Second Harvest Partner on Jobs Initiative

County supervisors approved a grant-funded $441,590 partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank Oct. 20 to help Pajaro and Salinas valley workers navigate public benefits and improve access to jobs with sustainable wages and benefits. Aptos Times

Cabrillo Reaches Agreement With Faculty Union

Following state mediation Oct. 7-8, Cabrillo College and its faculty union reached a tentative agreement covering compensation, professional development and other employment terms for the next two academic years, subject to ratification and board approval. Aptos Times

Domoic Acid Takes a Toll on Local Marine Life

Domoic acid, a toxin produced by certain marine algae, has contributed to a surge in sick and dead sea lions along the Santa Cruz County coast. Aptos Times