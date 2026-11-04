Meeting with friends for dinner at Venus Restaurant in Aptos, I took along a bottle of Copia’s Rosé for us all to share (and one can simply pay the corkage).

A blend of 65% Grenache and 35% Mourvèdre, the 2025 Rosé ($40) was a delicious pairing with our shared appetizers and four different entrees.

With notes of fresh watermelon, sun-ripened raspberry and soft white florals, this dry wine finishes with vibrant acidity – adding “precision and lift, and bringing brightness and effortless sophistication to the table.”

A great deal of care has gone into the making of this wine. Aged and fermented in 55% neutral French oak, 25% concrete and 20% amphora for six months, this flexible and inviting Rosé is superbly made – and we all enjoyed it tremendously.

Venus is a wonderful restaurant. Located across from Rio Del Mar beach, it gives a panoramic view of the ocean – and it’s a warm spot to sit outside and breathe in some salty sea air as you’re eating delicious food. The Happy Hour menu runs from 4-5pm Friday through Sunday, with small plates and cocktails starting at just $6.

Venus makes its own gin (gin and tonic is one of my favorites), and the restaurant’s Tonic Tuesday offers G&Ts for only $8.

Copia Vineyards and Winery, 5076 Mustard Creek Road, Paso Robles, 805-296-3000. Copiavineyards.com

Venus Beachside, 131 Esplanade, Aptos, 831-688-8917. Venusspirits.com

Octo Artist

A dynamic blue octopus drawing by artist Cole Lemke – also known by his business name as Chump Magic – was featured on the front cover of the Good Times issue of Oct.14. Lemke’s artwork is amazing, and if you want to see more of his illustrations and graphic design, visit Colelemke.com