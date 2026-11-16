The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider moving forward with an ordinance that would prohibit immigration detention facilities in unincorporated areas of the county.

The proposal, brought forward by Third District Supervisor Justin Cummings, comes as federal immigration officials explore opening detention facilities in neighboring counties, including one near Gilroy and another in Dublin.

According to the staff report, legal challenges have delayed progress on both facilities.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit the siting, construction, conversion or operation of immigration detention facilities in unincorporated Santa Cruz County.

County officials say existing zoning regulations do not adequately address such facilities, potentially leaving the county vulnerable to federal efforts to establish detention centers.

“The County’s Zoning Regulations do not currently include adequate provisions to regulate the siting, construction, conversion, and/or operation of immigration detention facilities,” the report states.

The proposal would not immediately establish a ban. Instead, supervisors are being asked to direct County Counsel and planning staff to draft an ordinance and bring it to the Planning Commission for review and recommendations.

The proposed ordinance would then return to the Board of Supervisors for approval in concept no later than March 23, 2027.

Santa Cruz County would join several neighboring jurisdictions that have already taken steps to restrict immigration detention facilities.

Monterey County adopted an urgency ordinance Sept. 29, San Mateo County took similar action Aug. 25, and San Jose approved restrictions Sept. 15.

Santa Cruz County has also joined Santa Clara County in filing an amicus brief in a lawsuit challenging a proposed federal immigration detention facility near Gilroy.

The proposal follows several actions by Santa Cruz County officials to limit local involvement in federal immigration enforcement.

In March, supervisors unanimously approved the SHIELD ordinance, which prohibits the use of county property for civil immigration enforcement without a judicial order.

The latest proposal would extend those efforts into county land-use regulations.

According to the staff report, the ordinance would give residents an opportunity to weigh in on the potential impacts of immigration detention facilities while strengthening local protections.

County officials say the proposed action would have no financial impact.

The Board of Supervisors meets Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 9am in the Santa Cruz County Board Chambers, 701 Ocean St., Room 525, Santa Cruz.Santa Cruz County supervisors to consider ban on ICE detention facilities