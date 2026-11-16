The Capitola Wharf sustained damage to its decking, railings and support piles during the weekend’s powerful surf, but businesses along the Esplanade appear to have escaped damage, city officials announced Monday.

The city has lifted its evacuation warning and reopened the Esplanade to vehicle traffic after Public Works crews cleared debris left behind by the large waves.

The wharf, however, remains closed while crews make repairs and engineers assess possible structural damage.

According to city officials, high swells damaged deck boards, railings and two support piles. The damaged decking and railing materials remain on the structure, and crews were working Monday to make repairs.

The wharf’s benches, light poles and interpretive signs remained intact, and memorial plaques were safely recovered.

Engineers were expected to inspect the damaged piles Monday afternoon and determine whether the storm caused additional structural problems.

Elsewhere in Capitola Village, the powerful waves washed out the bottom section of the Hooper’s Beach ramp, limiting access for larger cleanup equipment. The ramp remains partially usable.

At the Venetian Court beachfront properties, a substantial amount of sand accumulated during the storm. Property owners hired a private contractor to remove the sand under a city-issued permit.

Ocean water also overtopped the shoreline and flooded Riverview Path, although officials reported no signs of major property damage.

City officials warned that additional flooding could occur during king tides expected around Thanksgiving and Christmas, and encouraged residents to prepare for the possibility.

The city reported that businesses along the Esplanade appeared unaffected by the storm and had reported no damage.

Meanwhile, Capitola Beach remains closed as officials continue investigating E. coli contamination in the beach and lagoon area.

City staff met Monday morning with representatives from Santa Cruz County, the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to discuss the ongoing investigation.

No decision had been announced on when the beach might reopen.

Public Works crews continued monitoring coastal conditions and removing debris Monday, including during the noon high tide.

The city said it would provide additional updates as engineers complete their assessment of the wharf and officials determine when beach access can safely resume.

For updates, visit www.cityofcapitola.gov.