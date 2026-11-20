Thanksgiving travelers heading out of Santa Cruz County next week could face heavy rain, flooding and hazardous mountain driving conditions as another atmospheric river moves into Northern and Central California.

According to AccuWeather, the storm is expected to bring its greatest impacts Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 24–25, just ahead of Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 26.

The system could bring heavy downpours to Northern and Central California, increasing the risk of flash flooding, rising rivers and mudslides following an already wet stretch of weather.

Travelers heading north on Interstate 5 through the Sacramento Valley, Redding and into southern Oregon could encounter heavy rain, reduced visibility and standing water on roadways.

“Drivers along I-5 should prepare for heavy rain that can reduce visibility and leave water collecting on the roadway,” AccuWeather meteorologist Haley Taylor said. “Travelers heading into the Sierra will face a different challenge, with heavy snow potentially making mountain routes difficult or impassable.”

Heavy snow is also expected in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, potentially affecting Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and other mountain crossings.

Snow accumulation could lead to chain requirements, traffic delays and possible highway closures.

The approaching storm follows a series of weather systems that have soaked the Central Coast, raising concerns about additional flooding and debris flows in vulnerable areas.

Although the greatest impacts are forecast for Northern and Central California, travelers leaving Santa Cruz County should be prepared for changing conditions along major routes, including Highway 17, Highway 101 and Interstate 5.

AccuWeather is urging motorists to monitor updated forecasts and road conditions before departing, allow extra travel time and consider adjusting their schedules to avoid the worst weather.

Those traveling into the Sierra should carry winter emergency supplies, including warm clothing, food, water and tire chains.

Drivers should avoid flooded roadways and never attempt to bypass road closures.

Travelers can check current highway conditions through Caltrans QuickMap and updated forecasts through the National Weather Service.

The latest national holiday travel forecast is available at AccuWeather.