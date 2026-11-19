Capitola Beach has reopened after Santa Cruz County Public Health officials determined it was safe to lift a temporary closure prompted by an E. coli outbreak that sickened nine children, three of whom were hospitalized.

The decision follows a review of additional laboratory results from samples collected Nov. 4 and consultation with the California Department of Public Health.

While the beach is open, a health advisory remains in effect because the bacteria can persist in the environment, particularly in areas contaminated by bird droppings and around the Soquel Creek Lagoon.

“Although the beach has reopened, residents should continue to exercise caution,” said Santa Cruz County Public Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez. “Due to natural wave activity, shifting sand, and the movement of birds throughout the beach, the bacteria could be present in any area of the beach.”

Hernandez ordered the beach closed Nov. 10 after health officials identified nine cases of E. coli infection linked to the area.

Four of the infected children live in Santa Cruz County, while five are residents of other Bay Area counties. Three were hospitalized, and one developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a potentially life-threatening complication that can cause kidney failure.

Environmental testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detected the outbreak strain of E. coli in water and sediment from Soquel Creek Lagoon, as well as sediment near the lagoon’s outlet at Capitola Beach.

Preliminary findings suggest that birds, rather than a sewage spill or other human source, were responsible for the contamination.

Birds can carry and shed the bacteria in their droppings without showing signs of illness. The droppings can then contaminate surrounding water, soil and sediment.

Health officials say the potential for exposure exists at any beach or other location where birds congregate.

Final laboratory results are expected next week.

In the meantime, officials are urging beachgoers to keep children away from the lagoon, its muddy sediment and areas where water flows into the ocean.

Visitors should also avoid contact with bird droppings, wash their hands after outdoor activities and avoid swimming near the lagoon outlet or with open wounds.

Pets should be kept out of potentially contaminated water.

E. coli infection can cause severe gastrointestinal illness, including diarrhea that may be bloody, abdominal cramps and vomiting. Young children are particularly vulnerable to serious complications.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact a health care provider. People with bloody diarrhea or signs of dehydration should seek prompt medical attention.

For updated beach advisories and laboratory results, visit scceh.org/BeachAdvisories.