.$50 to Om Gallery

Enter for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate for Om Gallery in downtown Santa Cruz.

Om Gallery is an eclectic, fun shop prioritizing handmade & fair-trade items from California and around the world. As a favorite Santa Cruz destination for locals & tourists alike, Om Gallery is not just a typical store; it is an experience. Explore our selection to find lighting solutions, jewelry, feng shui gifts, garden décor, and so much more. Create your Om today with Om Gallery online or at 1201 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, April 2, 2026.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be selected at random and notified by email. By submitting this form, you agree to be added to our email list. Information collected may be shared among Good Times' related publications and web sites for promotional and marketing purposes connected to company newsletters and giveaway programs. We take privacy seriously, keep email addresses and personal information confidential and do not sell lists to third parties. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link our emails.

