Seismic programming and the presence of Laura Burian as new Executive Director have given a jolt of electricity to Ensemble Monterey’s concert season. October’s opening concert was a stunning evening of works by three living composers and a modernist master — Jessie Montgomery, Joel Thompson, Sarah Kirkland Snider, and Dmitri Shostakovich.

Impeccable instrumentation was the theme of the evening, from the bravura opening salvo, “Banner,” by Jessie Montgomery to the pulsating finale of Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9. Ensemble Monterey’s suite of pros turned a chamber orchestra into full-throated symphonic sound. Montgomery’s edgy ode to the national anthem zigzagged with Bernsteinian strut, aggressive and unexpected percussive use of the strings. Folkloric Americana, with emboldened grit, it was a rousing start to one of the best concerts of the year.

Creating the most excitement of the program was Joel Thompson’s “Seven Last Words of the Unarmed,” written for choir—in this case the flawless voices of Cantiamo! Cabrillo conducted by Carlin Truong—string quintet, and piano. Each of the seven brief, surprising (in some cases shocking) movements was named for a Black man or boy who had perished at the hands of “an authority figure.” And it lived up to its inspiration.

Thompson’s piece was celebrated from the moment it debuted 10 years ago. And in the hands of director Truong and his choral ensemble, it exploded into unforgettable life with insistent poetry. To say that Omar Alejandro’s velvet baritone made an emotional impact would be to understate the pure tone, the aching swoon of his solo, as he swelled into the humility of “Mom, I’m going to college,” the last words of his abused character. Not many dry eyes at this point.

So many shimmering musical and vocal effects, from hums and shouts to hissing and the lingering piano, played by Marina Thomas. Tight, elegiac harmonies broke apart into dissonant pleas. A daring and richly satisfying bit of programming. The concert concluded with a short, madcap condensation of Shostakovich’s 9th Symphony, deftly trimmed by conductor Alan Truong into a phantasmagoria of instrumental pyrotechnics. Showers of swerving violins, a showcase for piccolo and flute (both thanks to Lars Johannessen), the elegant horns, and stunning writing for bassoon, clarinet, and Peter Lemberg’s silken oboe. Intricate syncopation in the bravura last movement gave cellist Kristin Garbeff lots of room to stretch the almost human timbre of her instrument. Such fun, even humor, and a striking finale for a brilliant concert.

New Music Works Wows

“Night of the Living Composers” was a brilliant evening of programming from Phil Collins and New Music Works, an evening showing off the full force of his official/unofficial “house quartet”—the violins of Shannon D’Antonio and Samantha Bounkeua, the viola of Rebecca Dulatre-Corbin, and cellist Kristin Garbeff. The intimate guitar compositions of Kenny Hill, performing with Christopher Mallett, cast a spell, the two guitars playing call and response, entwining in melodies evoking the moods of sorrow, uplift, and the illusion of a flowing river. The hall’s warm, clear acoustics amplified the beauty of Hill’s elegant phrases. And the two guitarists clearly leaned into the moment to create an authentic moment of live performance.

The evening’s high point came with Ivan Rosenblum’s utterly compelling revisiting of “Aus den hebräischen Gesängen,” Robert Schumann’s setting of a poem by Byron. The dramatic urgency of Elizabeth Neff’s gorgeous mezzo-soprano was tracked and enfolded by Rosenblum’s piano and the string quartet’s sensitive accompaniment. Neff delivered us into the heart of the composition’s torment, followed by the chromaticism of the strings—turning, gathering, descending, and ultimately, almost resolving. The audience was spellbound. It was that rare case of music so full of emotional weight that we all found it to be too short! Kudos to Rosenblum.

The concert’s second half offered a string quartet by Michael McGushin that provided a dazzling showcase for virtuoso violinist Samantha Bounkeua, and the rich, velvet magic of Kristin Garbeff’s cello. McGushin’s exploration of formal structures gave each instrument a chance to demonstrate exactly what years of training, practice, and skill can produce. It also gave us lots of musical ideas with minds of their own! The tone of this quartet is replete with texture and a full spectrum of colors. Bursts of narrative repetition were beautifully adorned with a lacework of pizzicato.

The new year is already packed with program excitement from these two professional orchestras, plus Espressivo and Santa Cruz Chamber Players. Looking forward!