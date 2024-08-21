.Keep Trucking

Forthcoming Pete’s Fish House—debuting this Thursday, Aug. 22, per its website—has a lot going for it beyond Hog Island oysters, soft-shell crab sandwiches and a collection of crudo dishes.

It enjoys a central Capitola Village location (231 Esplanade, Suite 102) in the former Sotola, which was Stockton Creek Bridge Grill before that.

It has chef Anthony Kresge (formerly of Reef Dog Deli, among a number of other projects) assembling a team starring chef Desmond Schneider (seen recently at Seabright Social and Alderwood).

It comes from the strategic mind (and palate) of seasoned restaurateur Sarah Orr. After years directing neighboring Margaritaville and Stokes Adobe in Monterey, she knows the hospitality craft and the Capitola community from the kitchen to the clientele.

Perhaps most promising is the fact she’s adding a personal element by naming the place after her late father, who passed on in 2022 after a decorated career in agriculture and restaurants, often partnering with his daughter.

The new PFH website elaborates: “[T]his restaurant is more than just a dining experience—it’s a reflection of cherished memories and Peter’s larger than life legacy. … At Pete’s Fish House, expect a menu that is inspired by the coastal waters and the bountiful local agriculture that Peter was deeply committed to, ensuring a true representation of our region’s culinary heritage.” petesfishhouse.com

FARM REFRESHER

UC Santa Cruz’s Center for Agroecology continues to serve a healthy super source of fuel and enlightenment for local taste-buddies. The bounty of its farmstand (Cowell Ranch Hay Barn, at the base of campus from June to September) and free tours (like the upcoming installment 2pm Sunday, Sept. 1) remain steady. Meanwhile, its classes, compelling enough you gotta be on point to slot a spot—I swear I’m not bitter Superfoods and Spice Blends Workshop sold out by the time I tried to sign up—merit tracking. Up soon: Sept. 8’s annual Farm to Fork Benefit Dinner on the UCSC Farm. Ty Pearce, chef/owner of Busy Bees Cafe & Catering, does the spring rolls, fig crostini, multiple salads, roasted vegetables, grilled tri-tip, Mediterranean chicken and a bunch more, followed by live music, dancing and dessert in the Hay Barn. All the produce comes from the university farm and Chadwick Garden, with wine and beer by Storrs Winery, Madson Wines and Discretion Brewing, as proceeds support the center’s programming and facilities. agroecology.ucsc.edu/

NIBBLE NOTES

The last of the Midtown Summer Block Parties (Midtown Block Party Lot, 1111 Soquel Ave.) rocketh 5-8:30pm the next two Fridays with food trucks, vendors and live acts like Dave Miller followed by Spun (Aug. 23), and Honey Disposition opening for the Alex Lucero Band (Aug. 30), santacruz.org…August is National Catfish Month, and Seafood Watch is embracing the moment to announce U.S.-farmed catfish is the latest on its Super Green List. SW is announcing fresh “super-green” items every month—as in the very best choices for fishery and human health, “no brainers” in SFW verbiage—as part of its 25th anniversary. The other worthy options so far include albacore tuna, rainbow trout, farmed mussels, Alaska flounder/sole and farmed seaweed, seafoodwatch.org…The Eat for the Earth veggie warriors host a PlantPure Nation film screening on Sept. 17, at Santa Cruz Seventh-day Adventist Church (1024 Cayuga St., Santa Cruz), eatfortheearth.org…Spin us forward, Bobby Flay: “Go vegetable heavy. Reverse the psychology of your plate by making meat the side dish and vegetables the main course.”