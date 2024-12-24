An amalgamation of traditional Irish, English and American pubs, Parish Publick House in Aptos is described by co-owner Joel Sawtell as “the community’s second living room.” Born in Maine and raised in New Hampshire, Sawtell came to Santa Cruz on a one-way train trip at age 19. He began working in local restaurants both back-of-house and front-of-house, getting bit by the industry bug and eventually meeting future business partners Nate and Erik. They saved their money and were able to partner with Karen, a prominent local restauranteur, becoming a part of the Parish seven years ago.

Sawtell describes their menu as pub-based California cuisine with European influence and twists. Palate-awakening appetizers include chicken wings with choice of eight different sauces and beer-battered Southern pickle spears. Entrée bests are the Bangers and Mash with locally sourced sausage and the Irish Dip sandwich with roast beef, Irish cheddar cheese, Irish stout mayo and Jameson au jus. Another favorite is the Out and In Burger, a play on an In-N-Out animal style burger. The dessert headliner is the house specialty chocolate bread pudding.

How do you find purpose in owning a restaurant?

JOEL SAWTELL: One of my passions that I try and pay forward came from previous owners and co-workers mentoring me and giving me a chance to grow in the industry. They helped me carry on and embody what it means to be a family restaurant that supports each other and the community, and now I try to pass along those same virtues. I love getting to be a part of seeing people grow and move on to college and other jobs, finding direction in their lives as they go through life’s journey.

What does the Parish mean to Aptos residents?

I feel like we have become a great place in the community, providing a welcoming spot for locals to come together. We have many regulars who are here multiple times a week, and we greatly appreciate their support. We also host a lot of special events like birthdays, holiday parties and wedding receptions. We have a great private party room that really makes these events extra special and fun; people have a great time.

8017 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 831-708-2036; theparishpublick.com.