.Holding Court

Yes, soup for you

By Andrew Steingrube
JAPANESE COMFORT FOOD Ramen Kaito’s spicy miso ramen. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Koji Goto’s path to becoming chef/owner of Ramen Kaito started on the other side of the world in Japan, where he was born and raised. He started cooking there and immigrated to the U.S. at age 25, continuing restaurant work to gain more experience and level up his cooking game. His first foray into ownership came when he opened a restaurant in the Bay Area before he eventually moved to Santa Cruz and founded Kaito in 2013 on the Pleasure Point side of 41st Avenue. He decided to change locations three years ago, moving to the food court in the Capitola Mall.

Goto starts Kaito’s menu tour with the headlining ramen, a traditional Japanese noodle soup with a foundation of broth: a choice of pork bone, chicken bone or vegan/gluten-free. The tonkotsu with barbecue pork is popular and the spicy garlic with chicken is another favorite. Beyond ramen, Kaito also offers a Japanese curry stew with topping options of chicken cutlet, deep-fried shrimp and vegetable croquette. They also have appetizers like poke, teriyaki chicken and potstickers, and sushi selections of nigiri, sashimi and rolls.

For dessert, vanilla and matcha soft-serve ice cream is available, and the robust beverage menu has beer, sake and boba tea as well as traditional Japanese offerings such as green tea, marble soda and Calpico (a yogurt-based drink with different flavors like mango, strawberry and mandarin). Hours are Tuesday-Sunday from 11am-8pm (close 7pm Sunday).

What motivated your immigration?

KOJI GOTO: I wanted to bring Japanese flavors and food to the U.S. I’m happy to introduce part of Japanese culture and provide something different to the community here. And I also wanted to change my life and find a better one here. I wanted to experience and compare different cultures, different countries and a different life.

secure document shredding

What inspires you about ramen?

It’s the ultimate Japanese comfort food, originally starting as a street food and something that everyone could enjoy. It’s very popular in Japan, and I grew up eating it from childhood. It’s traditionally simpler in Japan, but here I’m able to provide more options and styles. It’s like fashion; it’s a very trendy food and people of all ages seem to really enjoy it. My food makes people smile and warms their body and soul.

1855 41st Avenue, Suite RO6, Capitola, 464-2586; ramenkaito.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticleNative Sanctuary: Arana Gulch
Next ArticleFamilial Feeling
music in the park san jose
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Blond woman wearing a jacket and pearls, photographed outdoors

Gail Pellerin Addresses New State Housing Laws

Aerial view of South Laurel area in Santa Cruz

New City Looms in South of Laurel Area Plan

Text saying "Take a Hike with Richard Stockton" with a man's legs walking in the forest in the background

Aptos Creek Fire Road Trail Hike