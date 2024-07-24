.Feeling the Light

Local practitioners heal with red light therapy

By Elizabeth Borelli
SHINE ON Donna Cherie and Julie Bettencourt of Santa Cruz Light Therapy (left) and Adora Deva’s Life Spirit Healing (interior, right) provide red light therapy. PHOTOS: Elizabeth Borelli

I wasn’t looking for a new way to spend time and money, but then this link crossed my laptop: “Discover the benefits of red light therapy in helping to preserve youthfulness.”

They had me at youthfulness, and since the email came from a trusted source, I clicked.

The article described a laundry list of conditions said to improve through red light exposure, ranging from mending torn muscles and wrinkled skin to reducing depression and inflammation.

It sounded too good to be true, yet the news was compelling. In July of last year, a study published by the National Library of Medicine was headlined “Reverse skin aging signs by red light photobiomodulation”—aka red light therapy.

So I did a local search for red light therapy in Santa Cruz, and up came the only result: Santa Cruz Light Therapy, with a special for new clients. I signed up for three sessions.

I arrived at an inconspicuous building across from the Shopper’s Corner parking lot. One of the co-owners, Julie Bettencourt, asked what I knew about red light therapy. She was eager to fill me in, sharing her personal story of healing. She says it started with a trip to the vet when her dog tore an Achilles tendon—which, thanks to the use of red light therapy, healed quickly.

Bettencourt remembered the therapy when she tore her meniscus, prompting her to invest in a hand-held device. In a string of coincidences, she learned her friend Donna Cherie was dealing with a similar tear. Cherie, a licensed aesthetician, had recently seen LightStim red light therapy beds on display at a trade show. After they compared notes, they formed a partnership and set up shop.

And now here I was ready to lie face down on the clear acrylic panel resembling a red-hued tanning bed with a massage-style face cradle extending from the top.

Forty very warm minutes later, I sat up and noticed right away that my right mousing arm no longer hurt. It was a pleasant surprise.

The next day another shopper at New Leaf remarked on my healthy glow, nodding at the bunch of kale I was holding.

Duly encouraged, I wondered whether other people were on to the red light approach. I began asking around, and eventually I connected with Adora Deva, the former partner of Mellen Thomas Benedict, whom she calls the inventor of red light therapy.

Adora first met Mellen in Los Gatos in 2006, when she agreed to participate in a research trial on wrinkle reduction. The technology wasn’t all she was interested in, and the two began dating in 2007. For the next ten years Deva worked closely with Mellen, assisting him as he traveled the world sharing the findings, lecturing on the mechanics and developing more prototypes.

Eventually a larger company bought the prototype, now named Dreamspa, and added two features to the original design: a sound option for brain balance, and gamma wave. And the research continues.

This same machine was just tested by Dr. Peter Newsom’s team at Stanford to study the healing effects of gamma waves on brain fog and long Covid. Meanwhile one prominent LA aesthetician, Dr. Michael Galitzer, relies on it for celebrity wrinkle reduction.

Since Mellen’s passing in 2019,  Adora has stayed true to the work. Today she uses several of the machines in her business, Life Spirit Healing. Along with the original light chair, Deva combines treatments using near infrared technology and red and blue light therapy. Depending on the client’s needs, she uses different lights to treat a range of issues from anxiety and depression to acne and joint pain.

Deva explains that light “bathes our connective tissue. It’s fiber optic so it carries the light to the mitochondrial level, producing ATP, the life source. Mellen was 20 to 25 years ahead of his time.”

Although the technology is now gaining traction for not only anti-aging but also a whole host of inflammation-related issues, it has decades-old roots in Santa Cruz.

The light therapy practitioners I spoke with are more than proponents of the technology. It’s not a stretch to use the word enamored. And with good reason: They and their clients find it works. How often, for how long? Those questions seem based on the individual, but for now, I’m looking forward to my next session.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Elizabeth Borelli
Previous ArticleFUTURE MUSIC
Next ArticleMy Kinda Jam
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

The Editor’s Desk

Letters to the Editor published every wednesday

Letters

Philharmonik Audio