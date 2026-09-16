Real talk. How many folks do you know who make you wiser, happier, more curious and delightfully yourself every time you hear what they have to say?

Self-described “seeker of chronic-ecstatic awareness” and “funky pagan tantric poet” Rob Brezsny—who I also call a cosmic mentor and colleague who got his international syndication started at Good Times (p. 6)—qualifies.

So it’s glorious news he has published a new book, Enlightenment for Rebels: Celebrating Our Wild and Sacred Earthy Selves in Jubilant Defiance of Disembodied Spirituality.

“In this reverently rowdy text, I propose versions of enlightenment that don’t require an escape from our world’s gorgeous pandemonium, but thrive on a wildly disciplined engagement with it,” he writes in his newsletter, which I endorse with my entire intergalactic soul. “Through an unpredictable weave of unruly stories and genre-fluid texts, I cross-pollinate exuberant activist passions with drug-free explorations of altered states.”

I would say Rob Brezsny is at it again, but it’s more accurate to say he never stopped. And thank Goddess for that. freewillastrology.com.

MEAT CUTE

Master butcher and general meat whisperer Tim Estrada is evolving The Point Butcher Shop legend with a rebrand, relocation and expansion into CARNE, a boutique butchery, restaurant and market in East Cliff Village (21511 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz).

With an assist from chef Anthony Kresge, the menu runneth over with premium—and super fresh—meats and seafood, oak-smoked barbecue, burgers, sandwiches, seasonal sides and flavor-forward plates including St. Louis ribs, Schwarz hot links, corn tomalito and eggplant caponata.

CARNE’s grab-and-go market also stocks specialty groceries and prepared foods, with hours running 10am–8pm daily and a grand opening slated for Tuesday, Sept. 15.

In other words, the all caps are warranted, carnesantacruz.com.

AVO AFFECTION

I’ve got avocados on my mind, which would not be news. That’s where they live.

In fact, yesterday I had avocado-hummus-spicy zhug adventure bread for breakfast and avocado-tomato-tuna tostadas for dinner.

But my nomination—and eventual winner—for official California state food is occupying my imagination as much as ever for two reasons: 1) California avocado season is nearing its end; 2) The Los Angeles Times reports corruption, violence and intimidation driven by criminal organizations are rife in Mexico’s avocado industry, jeopardizing stateside producers.

Gather more info—including an avo-avalanche of recipes like avocado pancakes, avocado shrimp miso bowls and guacamole potato salad—at californiaavocado.com.

SIPS ‘N’ SLICES

Santa Cruz Community Farmers’ Markets and Santa Cruz Cider will celebrate the fall apple harvest with an all-ages fundraiser featuring music, hand-cranked apple pressing, local makers, food and cider on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 1–4 p.m. at 65 Hangar Way in Watsonville, with proceeds supporting SCCFM’s new apple press and its educational and event programming, santacruzfarmersmarket.org…

The first annual Oyster Fest Santa Cruz goes shuck wild Oct. 10—on the top story of the Cedar Street Garage in downtown Santa Cruz, no less—theoysterfest.com…

California coastal officials unanimously advanced plans for what could become America’s largest kelp farm, a 2,000-acre operation six miles off Ventura that could produce 6,000 tons annually for agricultural products used by farms growing crops such as strawberries and avocados, oceanrainforest.com…

MIT researchers—after studying students composing essays over four months, one group using ChatGPT, another search engines, and one using nothing but their noggins—have concluded that artificial intelligence softens human intellects…

Late Congressman and author Bruce Barton: “When you’re through changing, you’re through.”