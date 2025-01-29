.Pie Chart

As of press time, the following Pizza Week specials are on offer at these participating restaurants. Visit SantaCruzPizzaWeek.com or check the Pizza Week app for more specials, updates and additions.

Bookie’s Pizza

Santa Cruz

Meatball Pizza and Wild Mushroom Pizza.

Buzzo

Soquel

Carbonara Pizza

Cavalletta Restaurant

Aptos

Meatball Pizza: Housemade meatball and herbed ricotta pizza.

Churchill and Beers

Aptos

Aloha Pizza: Chili sauce, carnitas, red onion, pineapple.

Rio Del Margherita Pizza: Canadian bacon, basil, garlic, pepperoni, bacon.

FIRE IN THE HOLE Aloha Pizza and Rio del Margherita Pizza will be served during Pizza Week. Photo: Courtesy of Churchill and Beers

Crow’s Nest Beach Market

Santa Cruz

Cali Sizzle: Spicy Italian sausage, bell peppers, red onion with a zesty arrabbiata red sauce.

Engfer Pizza Works

Santa Cruz

Roasted eggplant with sweet pickled peppers, red onions, orange zest, arugula.

Kianti’s Pizza & Pasta Bar

Santa Cruz, Capitola

Traditional Italian: Pesto and pizza sauce topped with artichoke hearts, spinach, sliced almonds, tomatoes, feta.

K House: Pepperoni, zucchini, jalapenos, toasted almonds, feta.

Kianti’s Pizz’alad: Thin crust pizza baked with pesto, then topped with mixed greens, basil, peperoncinis, almonds, gorgonzola, balsamic vinegar, olive oil.

Laili Restaurant

Santa Cruz

Apricot Chicken Flatbread: Roasted chicken, caramelized onions, apricots, melted cheese, and a touch of fresh herbs.

Pear Gorgonzola Flatbread: Pears, gorgonzola, caramelized onions and a drizzle of honey.

La Marea Cafe & Pizzeria

Capitola

Fredo Pie: Italian sausage, salami Toscano, pickled peppers, shaved spring onion, mozzarella, herby ranch.

Green Dreams Pie: arugula pesto, melted leeks, green garlic cream, burrata, mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives, lemon zest.

La Posta Restaurant

Santa Cruz

Amatriciana: Tomato, guanciale, roasted onion, black pepper, pecorino Romano.

Mentone Restaurant

Aptos

Nonna (classic take on Margherita) and Black Trumpet (trumpet mushrooms, taleggio, thyme).

Namaste Grill & Bar

Santa Cruz

Butter Chicken Pizza: Chicken thigh, tikka masala sauce, bell pepper, onion, cheese.

Pizza My Heart

Santa Cruz, Capitola

Mushroom Magic.

Pizzeria la Bufala

Santa Cruz

Pizza Boscaiola: Asiago, gorgonzola, Parmigiano, fontina, smoked Provolone, seasonal mushrooms.

Pizza Regionale: Calabrian soppressata salame, broccoli rabe, smoked provolone.

Seabright Social

Santa Cruz

Sweet ’n’ Spicy Roasted Butternut Squash Pizza.

The Social White Clam Pinsa.

Sleight of Hand Pizza

Various locations

Savor the Moment: Roasted delicata squash, caramelized onion, Foustman’s Hot Toscano, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, arugula and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar on sourdough crust.

ON THE MOVE Sleight of Hand will serve pies at three different locations; see the Pizza Week app for details: Courtesy of Sleight of Hand Pizza

Slice Project

Watsonville

Saucy Little Chicken: Mozzarella, tomato sauce, chicken, not-so-pesto sauce, garlic, shallots.

The Pizza Series

Scotts Valley

The Maple “Crunch” Special: Signature maple sauce with a kick of heat and crunch.

Tramonti Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz

Four Cheese and Coppa: Blend of fresh mozzarella, fontina, Parmigiano reggiano and gorgonzola, topped with fresh sliced Coppa Piacentina.

Upper Crust Pizza & Pasta

Santa Cruz

The Bee Sting: Pepperoni and jalapeños drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey.

Vinocruz Bakery & Bistro

Soquel

Apple Brie Sourdough Flatbread: Onion confit, apricot habanero jam, prosciutto, arugula.

Woodstock’s Pizza

Santa Cruz

The Spicy Slug: Classic secret red sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, sliced jalapeño, Mike’s Hot Honey drizzle.