.Pie Chart

As of press time, the following Pizza Week specials are on offer at these participating restaurants.
Bookie’s Pizza
Santa Cruz
Meatball Pizza and Wild Mushroom Pizza.
Buzzo
Soquel
Carbonara Pizza
Cavalletta Restaurant
Aptos
Meatball Pizza: Housemade meatball and herbed ricotta pizza.
Churchill and Beers
Aptos
Aloha Pizza: Chili sauce, carnitas, red onion, pineapple.
Rio Del Margherita Pizza: Canadian bacon, basil, garlic, pepperoni, bacon.
Crow’s Nest Beach Market
Santa Cruz
Cali Sizzle: Spicy Italian sausage, bell peppers, red onion with a zesty arrabbiata red sauce.
Engfer Pizza Works
Santa Cruz
Roasted eggplant with sweet pickled peppers, red onions, orange zest, arugula.
Kianti’s Pizza & Pasta Bar
Santa Cruz, Capitola
Traditional Italian: Pesto and pizza sauce topped with artichoke hearts, spinach, sliced almonds, tomatoes, feta.
K House: Pepperoni, zucchini, jalapenos, toasted almonds, feta.
Kianti’s Pizz’alad: Thin crust pizza baked with pesto, then topped with mixed greens, basil, peperoncinis, almonds, gorgonzola, balsamic vinegar, olive oil.
Laili Restaurant
Santa Cruz
Apricot Chicken Flatbread: Roasted chicken, caramelized onions, apricots, melted cheese, and a touch of fresh herbs.
Pear Gorgonzola Flatbread: Pears, gorgonzola, caramelized onions and a drizzle of honey.
La Marea Cafe & Pizzeria
Capitola
Fredo Pie: Italian sausage, salami Toscano, pickled peppers, shaved spring onion, mozzarella, herby ranch.
Green Dreams Pie: arugula pesto, melted leeks, green garlic cream, burrata, mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives, lemon zest.
La Posta Restaurant
Santa Cruz
Amatriciana: Tomato, guanciale, roasted onion, black pepper, pecorino Romano.
Mentone Restaurant
Aptos
Nonna (classic take on Margherita) and Black Trumpet (trumpet mushrooms, taleggio, thyme).
Namaste Grill & Bar
Santa Cruz
Butter Chicken Pizza: Chicken thigh, tikka masala sauce, bell pepper, onion, cheese.
Pizza My Heart
Santa Cruz, Capitola
Mushroom Magic.
Pizzeria la Bufala
Santa Cruz
Pizza Boscaiola: Asiago, gorgonzola, Parmigiano, fontina, smoked Provolone, seasonal mushrooms.
Pizza Regionale: Calabrian soppressata salame, broccoli rabe, smoked provolone.
Seabright Social
Santa Cruz
Sweet ’n’ Spicy Roasted Butternut Squash Pizza.
The Social White Clam Pinsa.
Sleight of Hand Pizza
Various locations
Savor the Moment: Roasted delicata squash, caramelized onion, Foustman’s Hot Toscano, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, arugula and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar on sourdough crust.
Slice Project
Watsonville
Saucy Little Chicken: Mozzarella, tomato sauce, chicken, not-so-pesto sauce, garlic, shallots.
The Pizza Series
Scotts Valley
The Maple “Crunch” Special: Signature maple sauce with a kick of heat and crunch.
Tramonti Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
Four Cheese and Coppa: Blend of fresh mozzarella, fontina, Parmigiano reggiano and gorgonzola, topped with fresh sliced Coppa Piacentina.
Upper Crust Pizza & Pasta
Santa Cruz
The Bee Sting: Pepperoni and jalapeños drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey.
Vinocruz Bakery & Bistro
Soquel
Apple Brie Sourdough Flatbread: Onion confit, apricot habanero jam, prosciutto, arugula.
Woodstock’s Pizza
Santa Cruz
The Spicy Slug: Classic secret red sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, sliced jalapeño, Mike’s Hot Honey drizzle.