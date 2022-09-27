.Ser Winery’s 2021 Dry Orange Muscat is a Hit

On my way to Ser Winery in Aptos Village, I ran into a friend who decided to accompany me to try some of Ser’s fine elixirs.

All the wines made by Ser’s owner and winemaker Nicole Walsh are delicious, but my friend and I particularly loved the 2021 Dry Orange Muscat ($24). We both left bearing bottles of this easy-to-quaff vino.

Muscat is often considered a sweet dessert wine, but Walsh’s Muscat is dry and not overly sweet. Full of flavor, it’s a knock-it-out-of-the-park wine to enjoy any time of the day—perhaps for breakfast!

Walsh gets the Muscat fruit from Pear Valley Vineyard in Paso Robles. It is then “whole-cluster pressed to a stainless-steel tank, and cold fermented to retain fresh aromatics.” Muscat is a beautifully perfumed white grape known for its aromas of oranges and honey—and Walsh’s Muscat is packed with orange blossom, citrus rind and pear aromas. Dry with a pleasing finish, its rich flavors leap out of the glass due partly to Walsh’s “minimal intervention” winemaking.

Walsh’s tasting room is a cozy spot—and she has expanded the outdoor patio, turning it into a lovely little enclave to sit, enjoy good wines, and watch the world go by.

Ser Winery Tasting Room, 10 Parade St., B, Aptos; 831-621-6062, serwinery.com.

Two Good Italian Wines

Want some nice sparkling wine without breaking the bank? Try Gran Passione Vino Spumante. This extra dry Prosecco ($13) is crisp and fresh with notes of apples, pears and floral aromas. Another go-to wine is a Gran Passione Rosso (also $13). This one is deep red with a delicate balance between soft tannins and rich red and black fruits. Both these wines are made in Italy; let’s face it, everybody needs a bit of passion! Gran Passione says their vinos are “the best of the Italian wine tradition, combined with a cosmopolitan vision, to celebrate life, beauty and happiness.” granpassionewine.com.