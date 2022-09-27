.Ser Winery’s 2021 Dry Orange Muscat is a Hit

Ser owner and winemaker Nicole Walsh has gained notoriety for crafting lesser-known varietals

By Josie Cowden
Ser Winery owner and winemaker Nicole Walsh working on what might have become 2021 Dry Orange Muscat.

On my way to Ser Winery in Aptos Village, I ran into a friend who decided to accompany me to try some of Ser’s fine elixirs.
All the wines made by Ser’s owner and winemaker Nicole Walsh are delicious, but my friend and I particularly loved the 2021 Dry Orange Muscat ($24). We both left bearing bottles of this easy-to-quaff vino.
Muscat is often considered a sweet dessert wine, but Walsh’s Muscat is dry and not overly sweet. Full of flavor, it’s a knock-it-out-of-the-park wine to enjoy any time of the day—perhaps for breakfast!
Walsh gets the Muscat fruit from Pear Valley Vineyard in Paso Robles. It is then “whole-cluster pressed to a stainless-steel tank, and cold fermented to retain fresh aromatics.” Muscat is a beautifully perfumed white grape known for its aromas of oranges and honey—and Walsh’s Muscat is packed with orange blossom, citrus rind and pear aromas. Dry with a pleasing finish, its rich flavors leap out of the glass due partly to Walsh’s “minimal intervention” winemaking.
Walsh’s tasting room is a cozy spot—and she has expanded the outdoor patio, turning it into a lovely little enclave to sit, enjoy good wines, and watch the world go by.

Ser Winery Tasting Room, 10 Parade St., B, Aptos; 831-621-6062, serwinery.com.

Two Good Italian Wines

Want some nice sparkling wine without breaking the bank? Try Gran Passione Vino Spumante. This extra dry Prosecco ($13) is crisp and fresh with notes of apples, pears and floral aromas. Another go-to wine is a Gran Passione Rosso (also $13). This one is deep red with a delicate balance between soft tannins and rich red and black fruits. Both these wines are made in Italy; let’s face it, everybody needs a bit of passion! Gran Passione says their vinos are “the best of the Italian wine tradition, combined with a cosmopolitan vision, to celebrate life, beauty and happiness.” granpassionewine.com.

Josie Cowden
